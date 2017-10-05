Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown reveals she wants to be motivational speaker

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has revealed she wants to be a motivational speaker and writer.

The 14-year-old, whose mom Ami is currently battling cancer, changed her social media profiles to reveal her new career aspirations.

Rain also described herself as a singer, dancer and fitness/nutrition teacher, said she was an “A2” — an audio technician — part time, and joked that she was “that weird girl from that show ABP”.

We told last month how Rain has recently been the subject of abuse by online trolls, and last week she also revealed she had been suffering from depression.

However, despite that and dealing with her mother’s illness she has started taking to her social media to share a #staypositive attitude which she also tries to instil in others.

She regularly posts motivational messages alongside inspirational sayings and pictures, using variations on the hashtags #stayhappy, #staystrong, #staykind and #staypositive to sign off her posts.

Her positive attitude has helped her fan base grow rapidly, and she now has more than 26,000 followers on Instagram. She often also posts videos of herself singing, which some trolls have criticized her for saying she does not have a good voice.

But she has repeatedly said how she won’t allow anyone to control her life but herself. In one of her most recent posts, Rain, who calls her followers “rainbows”, sang a version of Taylor Swift’s “Mean” and wrote alongside it: “I just wanted to put this out there real quick 😎 I thought it was perfect. Everyone always tells me to ignore those that hate me but it’s actually better to call them out and shut them up never let anyone silence you my beautiful rainbows.”

Rain is currently living in California with most of the rest of her family after they moved there so mom Ami could undergo treatment for stage 3b, possibly stage 4 lung cancer.

It has not yet been confirmed whether there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8.