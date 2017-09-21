Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown’s daughter shares emotional cancer message

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown’s daughter Rain has shared an emotional message as her mom battles cancer — calling on people to spread messages of love not hate.
Rain — who has recently been subjected to online trolling by haters — posted the heartfelt message while in California where her mother has been undergoing treatment.
In it she told her followers that it is never to late to change if you have made mistakes or done wrong in the past.
And she pleaded with people to tell their friends and family members how much they loved them — because you never know what might happen down the line.
She said: “I want you to get off your phone or computer and get up and hug someone you love and tell them you love them because you never know if one day they might be diagnosed with cancer.
“You get up and you tell them how you feel, be it a friend, a lover or a family member, every chance you get you tell them what they mean to you, and you make a change.”
If you missed a chance that's ok, just don't miss the next one looking back at the mistake you've already made, start again. If you've done wrong it's ok but it's not ok to know that what you're doing is wrong and keep doing it. It's ok not to be ok, it's ok to be depressed and nervous but what isn't ok? It's not ok to burry yourself is those dark emotions, it's not ok to look at yourself and say it's too late for me, it is never too late, I want you to get off your phone or computer and get up and hug someone you love and tell them you love them because you never know if one day they might be diagnosed with cancer, you get up and you tell them how you feel be it a friend a lover or a family member every chance you get you tell them what they mean to you, and you make a change. Let's all celebrate today and make it a new day! It doesn't matter if the day is over you start from this moment and make it better! #startagain #stayhappy #staystrong #love #rain-spiration
Rain has posted a string of emotional messages and motivational pictures on her Instagram in recent weeks as she and the rest of the Brown family struggle to deal with their mother’s illness.
In another message, posted yesterday, she urged people to be positive in their relationships with others in order to get positive treatment in return.
She said: “If you’re mean people will be mean, if you are kind people will be kind.” She added: “Just remember that what you put into the world is what you will get out.”
The best advice I could ever give anyone is that you control how people treat you, if you're mean people will be mean if you are kind people will be kind, if you allow people to run over you people will run over you if you stand your ground everyone will know they can't run over you. This really applies to just about everything, you get what you give, just remember that what you put into the world is what you will get out 💖 stay strong my rainbows, #staystrong #stayhappy #rain-spiration
Discovery has not yet confirmed whether or not there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8.
We told earlier this week how filming is not currently taking place.