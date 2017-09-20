Alaskan Bush People Season 8 filming ‘at a standstill’ as Ami Brown battles cancer

Filming of the new season of Alaskan Bush People is said to be “at a standstill” as matriarch Ami Brown battles cancer.

The family moved there from Alaska so Ami could undergo treatment at the University of California Los Angeles.

She was recently reported to have finished her current court of chemotherapy.

Earlier this week claims surfaced that Alaskan Bush People may have been cancelled, but we told yesterday how these were just rumors.

It has not yet been officially revealed whether or not there will be a Season 8 of the hit Discovery show.

New seasons usually air twice a year, with the first usually starting around May or June and the second starting in November or December.

If that schedule was being followed this year then fans could expect the next season to start later this year.

That would mean filming would most likely have already started.

However, The Alaskan Bush People Exposed Facebook page — who often reveal updates about the Brown family behind the scenes, and appear to have sources close to the show — said there seemed to be “problems” which meant filming was not yet taking place.

They were unable to confirm the reasons why, but said pre-production and production crews were not yet making any moves to start filming.

There seems to be some problems going on with this season's filming, and we still are not sure why yet. There is no… Posted by Alaskan Bush people Exposed on Tuesday, September 19, 2017

It is likely that Ami’s health is taking precedent of any new filming. We will keep you updated once there are any official announcements.