Claims Alaskan Bush People has been cancelled are just rumors

Alaskan Bush People fans have been left worried after a string of stories suggesting that the show might have been cancelled before Season 8, but the good news is — they’re just rumors.

No announcement has been made by the show’s network Discovery about whether there will or won’t be a new season.

Several of the stories also refer to filming taking place in Colorado — and link it to Season 8 — but this is old news from earlier in the year.

The family are still currently in California as matriarch Ami Brown gets treatment for stage 4 lung cancer.

They plan to move to Colorado at a later date to set up a new permanent home after leaving Alaska following Ami’s diagnosis.

Will there be a Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People?

While it is yet to be confirmed, the show is a ratings winner for Discovery so in all likelihood producers will be keen to continue telling the story of the Brown family to fans.

The finale of the last season brought in 2.436million viewers, well above shows which aired on the same night like The Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo and Black Ink Crew Chicago on VH1.

The season premiere, where Ami’s cancer diagnosis was revealed, drew 2.624million viewers and was also the night’s highest rated cable program among viewers aged 18-49.

However, ultimately the decision probably comes down to whether the Brown family are willing to continue filming.

Whether or not Ami survives her cancer may well have a bearing on their decision.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as an official decision has been revealed.