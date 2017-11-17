Alaskan Bush People Season 8 filming? Loved-up Bam Bam in New Orleans ‘with camera crew’

It looks like Alaskan Bush People could feature several different states when it next comes to air — after Bam Bam Brown and girlfriend Allison Kagan were spotted in New Orleans, reportedly with a “large camera crew”.

Bam Bam revealed details of his relationship with Allison — who used to be a producer on the show — earlier this month, and the pair’s trip to the Big Easy comes as the pair celebrate their first-year anniversary.

The couple have been spending the past year renovating a boat together on which they later plan to live. During their trip to New Orleans Bam Bam and Allison visited the local Macy Gryder Gallery to look at some art and posed for photos in the street.

We stumbled upon BAM in New Orleans 🤗🤗 he is the sweetest ! #alaskanbushpeople #bambam #hessosweet A post shared by Holly Nichols (@hollypocket__) on Nov 12, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

RadarOnline later reportedly spoke to the owner of the Mac Gryder Gallery, Garlyn Gryder, who confirmed the loved-up couple had a camera crew with them when they visited.

She said: “When they came into the gallery, they had a large camera crew following them, but they didn’t seem fazed by it. The two of them are very authentic and super cute together. They were very affectionate and really enjoyed their visit.”

It comes after the Brown family travelled from California to Colorado at the end of last month where it’s believed they took part in filming for a Christmas special.

It was the first time Ami Brown — who is currently understood to still be undergoing her second round of chemotherapy — had been seen in public for three months.