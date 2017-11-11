Alaskan Bush People Christmas special ‘to air in December’

A new Alaskan Bush People Christmas special is set to air this December, according to reports.

The Brown family recently travelled to Colorado where it is said filming took place.

The 2017 Christmas special is slated to air on December 15 at 10/9c according to a schedule released by Discovery, TV Insider says.

The Browns have reportedly since returned to California so Ami can continue her second round of chemotherapy.

The Christmas special last year, A Browntown Christmas, aired on December 7 ahead of Season 6.

The only other Christmas special, A Very Bush Christmas, aired at the start of Season 2 on December 19 2014.

The family moved to California from Alaska at the end of last season so Ami could get treatment as she battles cancer.

They later plan to move to Colorado to set up a new permanent home. Pictures emerged of the family during their latest trip to the state last month — including the first one of Ami in three months.

Others showed the family posing with members of the public as they made their road trip to Colorado via Arizona.

On Thursday we revealed how Bam Bam Brown and his girlfriend Allison Kagan — who used to be an executive producer on the show — have bought an old ferry boat which they are renovating to turn it into their home.

Bam Bam said in posts on his social media how dad Billy was set to help them with the plumbing on the boat and that they were looking to welcome the family on board once it was complete.

Bam Bam and brother Noah — who officially announced his engagement to Rhain Merrill last month — have both previously indicated they do not plan to move to Colorado with the rest of the family.

Watch footage from last year’s Christmas special below. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more about this year’s version.