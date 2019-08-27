AGT quarterfinals 2019: Recap includes performances by magicians Dom Chambers and Eric Chien

The 2019 AGT quarterfinals continued Tuesday night on NBC. Twelve more acts stepped in front of America’s Got Talent’s judges, each hoping they would get blessed with a spot in the semi-finals.

The Season 14, Episode 16 recap comes from the August 27 episode of AGT 2019. It was called Quarterfinals 3, and seven of the 12 acts taking the stage would get to advance to the next round.

The seven acts that advanced from Quarterfinals 1 were Greg Morton, Voices of Service, Kodi Lee, Luke Islam, Messoudi Brothers, Alex Dowis, and Ansley Burns. The Dunkin’ Save vote helped Ansley move on.

The seven acts that advanced from Quarterfinals 2 were Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Robert Finley, V.Unbeatable, Light Balance Kids, Chris Klafford, Ryan Niemiller, and Ndlovu Youth Choir. This time, Chris received the Dunkin’ Save and Ndlovu Youth Choir headed to the next round by the AGT judges.

AGT quarterfinals 2019: Season 14, Episode 16 recap

Twelve more acts got to perform in the new episode. Singers Benicio Bryant, Emanne Beasha, Detroit Youth Choir, and MacKenzie appeared to lead the way, coming into the night.

It was also time for magicians Dom Chambers and Eric Chien, beatboxing group Berywam, and tambourinist Gonzo to take the stage. The night also saw Jackie Fabulous (comedienne), Lukas & Falco (dog act), Marcin Patrzalek (guitarist), and Matthew Richardson (aerialist) perform.

Does America love Lukas & Falco dog tricks?

One of the more oddball acts was performed by Lukas & Falco, who consist of a man and his dog. The performance below is one that they hope nets them a spot in the semi-finals.

Detroit Youth Choir her to become AGT 2019 winners

The performance below from Detroit Youth Choir showcased why they could seriously be contenders to become America’s Got Talent’s 2019 winners. Check out the performance and see what you think.

The 2019 AGT magicians: Dom Chambers and Eric Chien

Videos for the performances by the two magicians from this week are below. Eric Chien had Julianne Hough up on stage during his act, and Dom Chambers did a vast prediction act. Check them both out. They were very entertaining.

Make sure to vote for your favorite acts from America’s Got Talent’s August 27 episode. Here is a link that breaks down how the voting works and how to take part in the Dunkin Save Vote on Wednesday night (August 28).

America’s Got Talents airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.