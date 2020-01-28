90 Day Fiance spoilers: Ronald accuses Tiffany of cheating, quickly deletes claims as she announces split

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

On Tuesday, Tiffany Franco shocked 90 Day Fiance fans with an announcement that she and Ronald Smith were separating. He quickly followed that with an announcement, one that he deleted just minutes later.

Of course, 90 Day Fiance fans are fast, and despite Ronald’s attempt to delete his message, followers shared screenshots of the post, revealing that Ronald accused Tiffany of cheating on him.

Ronald claims Tiffany cheated

As 90 Day Fiance fans were learning of Tiffany and Ronald’s split, he had a message of his own. He claims that he is the one ending the relationship, claiming that he won’t put up with infidelity.

“Herewith sorry to inform you all that I have decided to leave Tiffany due to certain reasons,” Ronald wrote in the now-deleted Instagram story. “Thank you for following our story but unfortunately it just didn’t work for me. I’ll be filling for divorce in SA since she isn’t even registered in USA as married talk about adultry.”

Tiffany and Ronald have different breakup stories

While Ronald is throwing around words like adultery, Tiffany is sharing a different story on her own Instagram stories.

Read More 90 Day Fiancé star Danielle Mullins is now selling MLM toothpaste

She made it very clear that she never cheated on Ronald. Instead, Tiffany claims that she has been “taken for granted” and vowed that she wouldn’t stay in a relationship where she wasn’t appreciated.

Things are clearly heated right now for both Tiffany and Ronald, as this split is seemingly very fresh. In fact, it was just a week ago that Ronald was busy professing his love for his wife and kids on social media, telling everyone just how beautiful he thinks Tiffany is.

And while this is heartbreaking for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple, it’s even worse for their kids.

Tiffany and Ronald welcomed their daughter, Carly Rose, in the last year. She announced her pregnancy with the little girl just six weeks after the pair got married on the 90 Day Fiance spinoff. Tiffany also has a son, Daniel, who is very close to Ronald and even calls him dad.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is said to be returning to TLC for Season 2. However, Tiffany and Ronald are not among the couples rumored to be returning with it later this year.