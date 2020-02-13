Who got voted off Survivor: Winners at War tonight?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Survivor Season 40 is off and running and the people who got voted off Winners at War tonight have nothing to be ashamed of with these results. They have won before.

But, now the show is moving forward with who’s left.

The 20 returning castaways were all introduced and viewers got to see them all on the beach again. Host Jeff Probst popped some champagne for them to enjoy and then they got into the game.

The first Immunity Challenge took place right on that first beach, dictating that someone would be eliminated very soon.

Survivor: Winners at War tribes

The red tribe (Dakal) is Amber Mariano, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Nick Wilson, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Sarah Lacina, Sophie Clarke, Tony Vlachos, Tyson Apostol, Wendell Holland, and Yul Kwon.

The blue tribe (Sele) is Adam Klein, Ben Driebergen, Danni Boatwright, Denise Stapley, Ethan Zohn, Jeremy Collins, Michele Fitzgerald, Natalie Anderson, Parvati Shallow, and Rob Mariano.

First Tribal Council

Sele lost the first Immunity Challenge and had to vote out someone at Tribal Council. Natalie Anderson became the first person voted off Survivor tonight, but the tribe was really split on the vote.

Adam and Denise also received votes. It was Rob and Parvati who formed the alliance that got Natalie out.

In case you were wondering, Sandra didn’t bring her crown to the island! 🤣#Survivor pic.twitter.com/4TbXFl2k4q — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 13, 2020

Second Tribal Council

At the second Immunity Challenge of the night, it was Sele that emerged as the victors, meaning they would be safe from getting voted out. This meant that Dakal had to go to their first Tribal Council.

Amber Mariano was the person targeted this time around. She was voted out by Sele and sent off to join Natalie. It wasn’t too surprising that she was targeted, but she took it really hard.

The two people who got voted off Survivor tonight will be hanging out on Extinction Island for a while. Eventually, they will get a chance to return to the game, but that might not be right away.

As for the next episode of Survivor 40, that will come to CBS on Wednesday, February 19. It seems like a very far off date, but that’s what happens when the producers put together a great cast that viewers want to see on the screen again.

For anyone who missed the season premiere, it will be available through OnDemand and on the CBS All Access app online. It might even be worth rewatching for anyone who had trouble keeping up with the alliances that are starting to form.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.