Who are the AGT Superfans? The Champions winner decided by them

The AGT Superfans have a lot of power, and that is definitely the case during Season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Over the next two weeks, those AGT Superfans will dictate which act wins the grand prize. It’s a lot of power for the group — which was put in place to help with pre-taping episodes.

On February 3, the AGT Superfans will help decide which acts advance to the finals this season. There are 12 acts performing on Monday night, with six of them moving on to the season finale next week.

Who are the AGT Superfans?

For the current season of AGT: The Champions, NBC requested that fans of the show fill out an online application to become part of a judging panel.

Here is part of what NBC had to say about the opportunity:

“We are trying to put together a diverse panel of superfans that will determine who moves on and ultimately wins in the competition. The voting is not open to the public, just to this select panel of fans. To take part in this special opportunity fill out the form below.”

The application process was a success, and the people who made the cut became AGT Superfans and got to weigh in on what took place during the season.

It’s truly a wonderful world when @TButlerFigueroa plays his violin! Don’t miss #AGTChampions the Semi Finals TOMORROW 8/7c on @nbc. pic.twitter.com/wacqqf9vQe — America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 2, 2020

AGT: The Champions is taped

Hopefully, most viewers of the show already know this, but The Champions is a pre-taped reality competition show. They do it in advance, and this one has been over for a while.

NBC and producers put AGT Superfans in place who represent all 50 states. That group of people then got to watch the acts as they competed back in the fall.

Some AGT Superfans may have voted/judged on every episode. However, some of them may have been replaced along the way.

The end result was that people who enjoy the show and have watched it over the years were making the calls when it came to which acts performed the best on each given night.

The new panel of judges also got to weigh in, as they were able to save one of the acts during each of the four shows leading up to the Semi-Finals episode.

I’ll be on @AGT tonight. How do I know? I can see ahead of me pic.twitter.com/fH90VuhzeC — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) February 3, 2020

So, who will the AGT Superfans select as the winner for The Champions Season 2? Tune in for the Semi-Finals episode on February 3 and then the season finale on February 10 to find out which act they felt deserved to take home the grand prize.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.