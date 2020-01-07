Who is on America’s Got Talent tonight? New AGT judge’s panel debuts

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

America’s Got Talent: The Champions debuts tonight on NBC. Alesha Dixon joins the AGT judges, and 10 acts return to perform on the big stage. But not all of these acts are from the U.S. version of the show.

This is the second time that NBC will roll out a season of The Champions. It brings on acts that have appeared on the talent show all around the world. Who has what it takes to win the prize this year? Tune in to find out!

America’s Got Talent: The Champions – Day 1

Below is the full list of the 10 acts that will be performing during the two-hour episode on Monday, January 6. These acts have appeared on previous seasons of the American, Australian, British, Myanmar, Norway, or Spanish versions of the show.

I love this show, I love this desk, I love my @agt family and I can’t wait to get this party started! #AGTChampions pic.twitter.com/476W3oPKen — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) January 6, 2020

Within the list of acts is a quick description of what they do and where they are from. Those descriptions come from a great fan website for America’s Got Talent. It’s an alphabetical list and not necessarily the order that the acts will appear during the AGT: Champions season premiere.

Angelina Jordan , Singer (NorwayGT Winner)

, Singer (NorwayGT Winner) Dan Naturman , Stand-up Comedian (AGT Semifinalist)

, Stand-up Comedian (AGT Semifinalist) Dania Diaz , Magician (SpainGT Finalist)

, Magician (SpainGT Finalist) Duo Transcend , Trapeze Duo (AGT Finalists)

, Trapeze Duo (AGT Finalists) Eddie Williams , Singing Strongman (AusGT Semifinalist)

, Singing Strongman (AusGT Semifinalist) Hans , Singer/Dancer/Accordionist (AGT Quarterfinalist / AusGT Guest Judge)

, Singer/Dancer/Accordionist (AGT Quarterfinalist / AusGT Guest Judge) Jack Vidgen , Singer (AusGT Winner / The Voice: Aus Top 8 Finalist)

, Singer (AusGT Winner / The Voice: Aus Top 8 Finalist) Junior Creative , Dance Group (MyanmarGT Winners)

, Dance Group (MyanmarGT Winners) Mike Yung , Singer (AGT Semifinalist)

, Singer (AGT Semifinalist) Paddy & Nico, Salsa Dance Duo (BGT Finalists / BGT: TC Finalists)

America’s Got Talent judges

As previously reported, the judge’s panel will look a bit different for The Champions Season 2.

Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union aren’t at the table this winter. Heidi Klum returns, and Alesha Dixon from Britain’s Got Talent will share the judging with Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

The host is Terry Crews again, and 40 acts are trying to win the show.

From across the pond, @AleshaOfficial is ready to help find our next Champion! pic.twitter.com/YYOBPEWgua — America's Got Talent (@AGT) December 26, 2019

Who do you think has the talent to win Season 2 of The Champions? Make sure to tune in on Monday, January 6, to find out for sure.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 airs Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.