Who is replacing Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough for America’s Got Talent: The Champions?

With all the controversy surrounding the exit of Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough from America’s Got Talent, the question has arisen about who is taking on the role of judging for the upcoming America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The answers are two very familiar names.

In a possible effort to appease long-time fans, America’s Got Talent: The Champions is bringing back a beloved judge from the past to join the judge’s table.

Heidi Klum is returning to the show to rejoin Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. The fourth seat will see Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon join the American cast.

Dixon said she was “super excited” to join America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Alesha Dixon joined Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 and was part of the British series Strictly Come Dancing for three years before that.

As for Heidi Klum, she will go by her new legal name Heidi Kaulitz when the new season of AGT takes the air in January.

Before this, Heidi Klum and Mel B were judges on America’s Got Talent from 2013 until February 2019. Both women then left the show and were replaced by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough.

Union and Hough did not return amid allegations of a “toxic culture.”

As we previously reported, the following acts are some of the talents appearing on America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

Bars and Melody (Singers from BGT)

Brian King Joseph (Violinist from AGT Season 13)

Christian Stoinev (Hand-balancer from AGT Season 9)

Connie Talbot (Singer from BGT)

Emil Rengle (High Heels Dancer – Romania’s Got Talent 2018 winner)

JJ Pantano (Comedian from Australia’s Got Talent)

Sandou Trio Russian Bar (Danger act from AGT Season 6)

The Silhouettes (Shadow dancers from AGT Season 6)

Strauss Serpent (Contortionist – Africa’s Got Talent 2017 winner)

Voices of Service (Military Choir from AGT Season 14)

America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 debuts on NBC in January 2020.