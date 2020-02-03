Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

America’s Got Talent’s finalists have been decided for The Champions, and it’s now time for them to perform. On Monday night, 12 finalists will compete in front of the judge’s panel.

AGT has a new panel of judges this season that is helping crown a new champion. Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon from Britain’s Got Talent, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel are the quartet this winter. Terry Crews is also hosting again.

Through the first four episodes of AGT: The Champions Season 2, four acts received Golden Buzzers, and 12 additional acts have advanced to the Semi-Finals episode.

To get to the season finale, six acts will advance from the February 3 episode and join the four Golden Buzzer recipients for the February 10 episode. That’s when the AGT Superfans will decide the grand prize winner.

Who received a Golden Buzzer this season?

Four acts received Golden Buzzers this season. They were Angelina Jordan (singer), Boogie Storm (dance group), V. Unbeatable (dance group), and Silhouettes (dance group). Yes, the dance groups are popular this winter.

V. Unbeatable is a noteworthy act, as they just competed on the summer 2019 season of America’s Got Talent.

Those four Golden Buzzer recipients are awaiting six more finalists to join them for a season finale performance on February 10.

Who are America’s Got Talent finalists this season?

Twelve acts advance from the quartet of shows who will now be performing in the Semi-Finals episode on February 3.

Here is the list of finalists (in alphabetical order):

*Alexa Lauenburger (dog act)

*Dania Diaz (magician)

*Duo Destiny (acrobats)

*Duo Transcend (trapeze artists)

*Hans (singer and dancer)

*JJ Pantano (comedian)

*Marc Spelmann (magician and mentalist)

*Marcelito Pmoy (singer)

*Ryan Niemiller (comedian)

*Sandou Trio Russian Bar (acrobats)

*Strauss Serpent (contortionist)

*Tyler Butler-Figueroa (violinist)

Forty contestants who have appeared on versions of America’s Got Talent from all over the world started the competition, and now there are just 16 people left.

A video recap of what has taken place so far this season is shared below:

As a reminder, the 12 acts listed above will all perform on February 3, with AGT Superfans deciding on six acts to advance to the AGT: The Champions Finals on February 10.

Those six finalists will join the four Golden Buzzer recipients to perform one final time in front of the judges and Superfans.

Acts like Voices of Service, Oz Pearlman, Luke Islam, Connie Talbot, and Ben Hart failed to make the cut on their respective episodes.

Now, they will watch with the rest of the at-home audience to find out who becomes the winner of America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.