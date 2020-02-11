What happens next week on The Bachelor Episode 8?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, two women were sent home.

That means there are now four women left as Peter heads into the hometown dates next week.

And just as Peter thinks he has found a potential wife in the final four, drama surfaces once again for him next week.

The Bachelor learns someone is a virgin

Next Monday night, someone will tell Peter that she’s a virgin. And in the preview for the episode, Madison proudly reveals it’s her.

As she tells the cameras, she’s chosen to save herself until marriage.

Peter clearly doesn’t know that yet and Victoria does question why Madison hasn’t told him sooner. But it doesn’t seem to put a dent in their relationship, as Madison says in the preview that she’s falling in love with him.

Hannah Ann’s dad doesn’t approve right away

During Hannah Ann’s hometown date, it’s revealed that her father is the kind of person who won’t give her away to just anyone.

And during a conversation with Peter, Hannah’s dad tells Weber to not tell her that he’s falling in love with her.

Kelsey’s mother is worried about her

Kelsey’s hometown date is only briefly featured, but her mother tells her that she’s worried about her and doesn’t want her to get hurt.

It appears she could be referring to an old relationship or a heartbreak that Kelsey struggled to get over.

The Bachelor makes Victoria F cry

The preview appears to focus on Victoria’s hometown date, as this will be the most dramatic one of the entire episode.

During Victoria F’s hometown date, something appears to go wrong. In fact, during a conversation, Victoria asks Peter if he’s really meeting her family right now after everything that just happened.

They both appear frustrated about the whole thing and the clip ends with Peter driving away with Victoria sobbing in the background.

But what happened here?

As we’ve previously revealed, Peter was warned by one of his ex-girlfriends about Victoria’s past while filming the show. He was warned about Victoria and her reputation, as she is supposedly labelled as someone who likes to break up marriages and be a homewrecker.

It’s uncertain at this point whether it is this accusation that results in him confronting her, possibly skipping out on meeting her parents.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.