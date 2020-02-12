Vanderpump Rules: How did Ariana Madix get that scar?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Ariana Madix has a scar on her chest that could have lead to something much different than just a permanent mark.

On Instagram, Ariana Madix shared her journey with Vanderpump Rules fans and followers. She revealed that a mole that she was concerned about tested positive for melanoma. Now, she will be dealing with this for the rest of her life.

Melanoma journey for Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix

Back in November 2019, Ariana Madix shared a video of her going into surgery to remove the melanoma she found a year prior in 2018. The Vanderpump Rules star waited a year to share the video of her getting ready to get the melanoma removed.

While things are going well for Ariana Madix as far as her health is concerned, she will have to have checkups every six months for the rest of her life.

She talked about her journey with BravoTV and revealed that because she is so young, it is more likely that the melanoma could return. As of now, she is cancer-free and hopes to remain that way for the rest of her life.

The scar on Ariana Madix’s chest was visible on Vanderpump Rules last night. She has shared photos on Instagram where her scar was visible, and yet, it got attention from the episode as many were seeing it for the first time and wanted to know more.

The Vanderpump Rules scene was filmed over the summer and was approximately 18 months after Ariana underwent surgery for the removal.

What is Ariana Madix up to on Vanderpump Rules?

Aside from the melanoma journey she has been on, Ariana Madix revealed that she was battling depression as well. She opened up to Lisa Vanderpump, who was ready and willing to listen, even calling her to check up on her.

There were plenty of changes that happened for Ariana Madix between last season and this season. She and Tom Sandoval bought and moved into and house. He has been busy with TomTom, and she has been carrying the brunt of the household life on her shoulders.

It will be a tough season for both Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval as things go south between them and some of their friends. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting married and emotions run high, especially between the two couples. That, coupled with Tom’s rage text to Stassi earlier this season, the drama is at an all-time high right now.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.