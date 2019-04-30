Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer and preview for 2019: Will the SURvers survive?

Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules was one of the most intense since the show debuted on Bravo — so expect the reunion to be heated!

Several incidents that happened this season will be discussed, a few of which brought out the worst in some of the cast members.

Standing out most are the storylines surrounding James Kennedy and Billie Lee. It appeared that the drama on Vanderpump Rules would never end with these two, especially if Katie Maloney and Lala Kent had anything to do with it.

Vanderpump Rules reunion details

Airing in three parts, the Vanderpump Rules reunion is going to be full of drama — including confrontations and, by the looks of it, some physical altercations as well. Filming took place a few weeks ago, meaning emotions will still be pretty raw as it airs over the next three weeks.

Conversations will be had about the Girls Night In that Billie Lee felt excluded from, the fact that James has said some pretty awful things about other cast members, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s upcoming wedding, and so much more.

Prior to this season of Vanderpump Rules, Jax and Lala both lost their fathers. It has been just over a year for both of them since their losses. Lala was called out for her behavior more than Jax, though, which says a lot about how this season went down.

What’s revealed in the trailer

In the sneak peek for the three-part reunion, Vanderpump Rules fans got a look at what to expect. James and Jax are both going to go at it with each other, prompting them to both jump up and out of their chairs. These two had a rocky season and it just appears to get worse as the reunion approaches.

Lots of accusations are flying between cast members and Brittany Cartwright appears way more vocal this time around. She is seen almost yelling at Sandoval, something that is out of character for her. Brittany is more fierce about defending her man and during this Vanderpump Rules reunion, she gets her point across.

Stassi Schroeder brought Beau along for the ride. He is seen admitting that prior to dating her, he only saw the pilot of Vanderpump Rules. When Jax asked if that scared him, he revealed that it did. It looks like this relationship may be the one for Stassi as long as she doesn’t scare him off.

Kristen Doute appears to cry as usual. Discussing her relationship seems to be tough for her and it looks like some of her friends will be calling her out as well.

Lisa Vanderpump is there and at one point she reveals that something went too far. Will she be defending James Kennedy or is something else getting out of hand?

Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.