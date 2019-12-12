When does Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules air on Bravo?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules is just around the corner, and it promises to provide plenty of drama. This January, find out what the cast members have been up to and meet several new members who also work at SUR.

The trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 reveals that nothing is the same anymore. Old friends fall apart as new ones enter the picture. The witches of WeHo have broken up, and Kristen Doute appears to be on her own for most of the season.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot over the summer, and their wedding was filmed for Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. The two appear to be living their happily ever after following the castle nuptials.

With minimal drama between these two, Vanderpump Rules fans will see each of them have their ups and downs with friends, some being very unexpected.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are well on the way to their fairytale ending. It looks like Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules will be trying for the couple.