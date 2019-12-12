Home > Smallscreen

When does Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules air on Bravo?

By
12th December 2019 11:30 AM ET
Lisa Vanderpump on Vanderpump Rules.
Vanderpump Rules returns in January. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules is just around the corner, and it promises to provide plenty of drama. This January, find out what the cast members have been up to and meet several new members who also work at SUR.

The trailer for Vanderpump Rules Season 8 reveals that nothing is the same anymore. Old friends fall apart as new ones enter the picture. The witches of WeHo have broken up, and Kristen Doute appears to be on her own for most of the season.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot over the summer, and their wedding was filmed for Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. The two appear to be living their happily ever after following the castle nuptials.

With minimal drama between these two, Vanderpump Rules fans will see each of them have their ups and downs with friends, some being very unexpected.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are well on the way to their fairytale ending. It looks like Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules will be trying for the couple.

Beau is seen telling Stassi he won’t be pressured, but fans know the couple is currently engaged. Will it happen on Season 8, or did the proposal come following the end of filming?

Tom Sandoval appears to have the rockiest season if the Vanderpump Rules trailer is any indication. He is yelled and cursed at by Brittany Cartwright for something, which is highly out of character for her.

Things between him and Jax Taylor appear to have soured a bit, leading to speculation that Tom may have a lot more conflict this season.

 

New faces will be in abundance this season as some of the SURvers will be joining Vanderpump Rules in Season 8. They will have relationship issues, confiding in some of the older cast members and bringing everything front and center.

Surprisingly, Randall Emmett will be appearing on this season with his wife-to-be, Lala Kent. The two are seen talking about marriage in their new home. He even carries her inside.

Be sure to tune into Season 8 as the drama amps up.

Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules begins Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 9/8c on Bravo.