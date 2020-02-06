The Masked Singer: Who is the Queen of Soul in Miss Monster clues?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Episode two of The Masked Singer kept the hits coming as the remaining five contestants — White Tiger, Miss Monster, Kangaroo, Llama, and Turtle — compete to stay in the race and face down the next two tiers of singers.

More clues to the singers’ identities were revealed this week, giving judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest judge Jason Biggs some pretty good ideas of who the disguised celebrities could be. However, one clue has people speculating who Miss Monster could be.

Miss Monster revealed that her Masked Singer Superlative was “most likely to be around royalty,” which the judges translated as meaning musical royalty.

Jason Biggs suggested that it could be a reference to the King, Elvis Presley and that Miss Monster could potentially be Priscilla Presley.

Internet thinks Queen in Miss Monster hint is Aretha Franklin

The internet has other ideas.

One of the trending theories is that Miss Monster is Chaka Khan, which almost certainly means that the royalty referred to means the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Add in the queen chess piece in the clue package, and the evidence falls together.

Chaka Khan famously performed at Aretha Franklin’s funeral, where she sang the song Goin’ Up Yonder in honor of the legendary singer. Khan’s admiration for Franklin is well known and documented. Chaka Khan, musical royalty herself, is known as the Queen of Funk.

Other notable guesses to Miss Monster’s true identity included Celine Dion (based on the Titanic reference), Dolly Parton, and Mary J. Blige, so it is pretty broad at this point.

I don’t think any of the judges have a very good idea of who Miss Monster is, and I’m not sure the T-Pain Monster crush connection is helping anyone figure it out any faster.

Llama sent home on The Masked Singer

Miss Monster sang a rousing rendition of Fancy by Bobby Gentry, which displayed her range and talent much better than last week’s song selection.

With Llama sent home this week, Miss Monster still has to go up against White Tiger, Kangaroo, and Turtle next week to make it into the top three.

While popular opinion agrees that Miss Monster is Chaka Khan, other popular guesses floating around the internet also include Macy Gray and Tina Turner. Who do you think Miss Monster is, and will she make it into the finals?

Watch The Masked Singer Wednesdays, at 8/7 C on FOX.