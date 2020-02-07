Kelley Flanagan likes tweet that states she hates Peter Weber and The Bachelor

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Bachelor star Kelley Flanagan is currently still on the show as the women traveled to Chile to continue their love story with Peter Weber.

Unlike some of the other women, Kelley appears to question this whole journey and whether this is truly the way to find love.

On this week’s double-feature of The Bachelor, Kelley took Peter aside and said that she wasn’t sure how to navigate through this process.

While Peter assured her that they had a special connection, she seemed to be over it all.

Kelley Flanagan gets real on Twitter about her feelings

But it seems that Kelley may just have revealed too much on Twitter, hinting that she won’t be staying much longer.

A tweet written by a viewer pointed to Kelley’s behavior, writing that it is clear that Kelley hates Peter and the process. What’s interesting is that Kelley liked this tweet.

I respect Kelly so much more than I thought I would because she clearly hates Peter and this process and she’s not hiding it #TheBachelor — alaina antonelli (@alainpennylaine) February 4, 2020

She hasn’t gone in to remove the like from the tweet. If you click on the heart icon and scroll down, you’ll see her account in the list of people who have liked it.

She clearly isn’t hiding the fact that she doesn’t love the process, as she told Peter that on The Bachelor. But the tweet also highlights that Kelley hates Peter, which is a bold statement.

Kelley didn’t clarify whether she hates Peter. If so, this may be something they could discuss during the Women Tell All special, which has yet to air.

Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber met before filming

Kelley and Peter met one another before filming the show. The two met by coincidence in a hotel lobby, as they were both attending events at the same hotel in Los Angeles.

At the time, they thought it could be destiny bringing them together. They both claim that nothing happened between them. At the time, Peter already knew he would be The Bachelor.

As Monsters & Critics previously revealed, Kelley is an attorney and works at her father’s law firm, Flanagan & Bilton, in Chicago.

Peter is not ready to get married and Kelley is the most real girl this season — Lala (@laurenn324) February 7, 2020

I agree with what Kelley is saying to Peter about the drama in the house. No one would want that drama around them if they were ready to settle down and get married. #TheBachelor — All About Reality… (@RealityTVBabe00) February 4, 2020

Many viewers have said that Kelley doesn’t fit in on The Bachelor, as she appears to be the only person who is ready to get married and settle down outside of the spotlight that The Bachelor provides.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.