Flanagan Bilton: What’s the company that Kelley works for on The Bachelor?

Kelley Flanagan is one of the women competing for Peter Weber’s heart on this season of The Bachelor. She works as an attorney at her father’s law firm, which was part of her introduction package during tonight’s premiere.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kelley works at her father’s law firm called Flanagan | Bilton LLC. In her introduction package, she’s seen sitting across from her father in the office and is in a conference room with her brothers.

The company specializes in representing clients on property tax matters. The firm has been in business for over 50 years, according to the company’s official LinkedIn profile.

Their bio explains that they provide services that offer tax consulting opinions, as well as expert legal advice related to property taxes. The law firm appears to distance itself from tax consulting firms.

The company has between 11 and 50 employees, founded in 1970.

The law firm is based in Chicago, Illinois. Based on the LinkedIn profile, the company serves more than 1,000 clients in all 50 states. Kelley works with clients that are involved with real-estate investment trusts, banks, insurance companies, and pension funds.

Based on Kelley’s personal LinkedIn, she has a marketing degree from the University of Alabama and has her law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

Kelley and Peter both thought it was destiny that they had met one another a month before filming. Even though Kelley told Peter during her entrance to the show that she didn’t want to do the show, she revealed she decided to continue because Peter was The Bachelor.

During tonight’s episode, Peter told Kelley that he had thought about her since they met in a hotel lobby just one month prior to them filming the show together.

Many of the women felt intimated by the two of them already meeting one another and they should — it’s clear that there’s chemistry between them.

Kelley was not sent home during the first rose ceremony.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.