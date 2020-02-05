Jessa Duggar shares adorable photo of kids on the couch where she delivered Ivy Jane

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jessa Duggar recently shared an adorable photo of her three kids. While the social media post had plenty of praises and singsong echoes of how cute the children are, there were also some very interesting reactions.

Counting On viewers have long been critical of Jessa Duggar and her homebirths. She has needed medical assistance following her deliveries and while she originally planned to give birth in a hospital to Ivy Jane Seewald, she never made it there.

Jessa Duggar’s couch is where she gave birth

On the Counting On birth special for Jessa Duggar and Ivy Jane, it was revealed that she gave birth on her couch. It is the same couch that you see featured in the photo of her three little ones. This has been a hot button topic among viewers and followers as some have encouraged her to throw it out.

In the photo, it is clear the couch has seen better days. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have three children so things won’t remain in pristine shape, but this piece is garnering a lot of attention regarding appearance. It looks stained up and well-loved.

While there is no way to know how the stains got onto Jessa Duggar’s couch, it is clear that some feel her birth on it should have been reason enough to get rid of it and purchase something newer.

Read More Lauren Swanson praises Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar amid Derick Dillard revelations

Currently, Jessa Duggar has not responded to the critics who have commented on the couch where her children are sitting. Sometimes she claps back and other times she ignores it and lets her fans go at it in the comment section.

What is next for Jessa Duggar?

The Counting On mom has been working to build her brand. She has been sharing YouTube videos with tutorials that include how to curl your hair and hosting tips for when you are entertaining. Jessa also manages to wrangle all three children while getting speech services for Henry Seewald.

Her kids have become her number one priority as Jessa Duggar often shares cute photos of them playing and learning. She and Ben Seewald have continued to film Counting On and will likely return if and when the season is renewed. For the most part, Jessa keeps her followers and fans updated on her life through social media.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have their hands full with three little ones running around and they wouldn’t have it any other way. As Ivy Jane’s first birthday is just a few months away, they are leaving the baby stages behind and moving into a house full of toddlers.