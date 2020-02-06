Jenelle Evans talks end of Teen Mom 2 contract, when she can talk to other networks

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle Evans has been a staple in the Teen Mom 2 family for years, but last year, MTV stopped all production with her. Since then, her future with the show has been up in the air.

Some fans were convinced she had a chance to return if she left David Eason, as the network had initially stopped filming with him over controversial tweets.

But this wasn’t the case, and as of April, Jenelle is a free woman.

Jenelle Evans is officially done with Teen Mom 2

Jenelle spoke to E! News this week, where she addressed her on-going relationship with MTV. As it turns out, the relationship is coming to an end.

“I’m officially out of contract with MTV in April,” Jenelle told E! News this week. “That was the only thing I was waiting on to move forward. Once April comes around, I can start talking to other networks, thank God!”

A source told the news website that she had been going back and forth with MTV for months about her standing with the network.

However, it seems that it was the network that pulled the plug on the contract as they will not be renewing. Since Jenelle’s still under contract with the network, she can’t pursue anything else until her contract is over. As of right now, that means April.

When asked for a comment, MTV issued their original comment on the matter.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the statement reads. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Jenelle Evans recently teased new projects

Jenelle recently posted a 25-minute long video, where she opened up about her future projects. At the time, she didn’t know that MTV would end her contract. However, she did reveal that she had gotten new offers from other networks and that things were up in the air.

She added she was thinking about continuing with her YouTube show and was thinking about writing another book. Jenelle explained that the only problem with another book was that she had too many ideas and struggled to narrow down one idea.

In this video, she also set the record straight about her relationship with David Eason. The reason why she has not divorced him yet is that she needs to be separated from him for one year before finalizing a divorce.

She also clarified that she isn’t pregnant and has no plans of moving back to the house she shared with David.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.