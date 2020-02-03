Counting On releases Abbie and John-David Duggar birth special: How can you watch?

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On may be off the air, but the birth special for John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett is available for fans to watch.

Grace Duggar was born in January and now Counting On fans can watch as John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Duggar welcomed their first child into the world. She joins a slew of little girls who entered the Duggar family recently.

How can you watch the Counting On birth special for Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar?

The Counting On Facebook page has provided two links to watch the special. Viewers can also go to the TLC app and watch from there as well.

While the birth special is available to watch right now, it doesn’t mean it won’t be a part of the new Counting On season when the show returns. Fans can watch now or wait and see what happens when the reality show comes back.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar had a whirlwind romance chronicled on Counting On

From courting to welcoming their baby girl, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have shown their entire relationship. The two courted and were engaged quickly. Their wedding was in November of 2019 and they welcomed their first baby in January 2020.

Things haven’t been easy for Abbie Grace Burnett. She was a nurse before she became involved with John-David Duggar and is no longer practicing. Moving from Oklahoma to Arkansas was a big step.

When Abbie Grace Burnett was pregnant, she was extremely ill. She talked about it on Counting On, revealing she had been to the emergency room for fluids more than once. Jana Duggar was the first family member to find out their exciting news and she has a special connection because she is John-David Duggar’s twin.

The photoshoot with all of the pregnant Duggar women was highly publicized and was also the same day that Abbie Grace Burnett revealed she was expecting. She attended the shoot with Jessa Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Anna Duggar, and Kendra Caldwell. Ivy Jane Seewald had been born early and before the shoot, but she was a part of it as well.

Currently, there is no definitive date for when Counting On will return. The show has released the birth special ahead of the new season so that viewers can enjoy and celebrate the arrival of the first Duggar grandbaby in 2020.