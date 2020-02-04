Cosmopolitan on The Bachelor: Victoria F wins photo shoot competition with Peter Weber

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, Peter Weber and the women traveled to Costa Rica for the season’s first international trip.

And with exotic locations come exotic and luxurious dates. One of those was a group date, where the women had to model with Peter for Cosmopolitan.

The winner of the challenge would get a cover shoot with Peter.

Needless to say, many of the women were excited about the opportunity, rushing to the clothing rack to get their favorite bathing suit for the shoot.

The Cosmopolitan photoshoot on The Bachelor

The date appeared to be fun, and Peter clearly had a blast.

Cosmopolitan shared a few images from the photoshoot on their Twitter profile, sharing some photos that were not seen on the show.

Just bc you can’t get a 🌹 doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a shirtless Pilot Pete pic…

For #TheBachelor’s interview, visit: https://t.co/aqVrSeQqIE pic.twitter.com/n0vcoPpZEO — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) February 4, 2020

The winner of the challenge was Victoria F. At the time, they were promised the cover, but no cover photo could be seen on Cosmopolitan’s Twitter profile. It’s possible the cover will be released in the next few weeks.

The Cosmopolitan interview reveals more about Peter’s feelings

A few months after the photo shoot in the jungle, Peter sat down with the magazine to talk about being The Bachelor and his feelings about finding his wife on a reality show. One of the questions asked him about how he knows he’s in love.

But how does Peter know he loves a woman?

“It sounds cheesy as hell, but I’ll just look at them and be like, ‘Wow, I love this person, and I could being doing absolutely nothing and just be with them and be a hundred percent content’,” Peter told Cosmopolitan in January after returning home from filming.

He was also asked about his feelings as he kissed two of the women during the group date in front of everyone. The women who were watching the photoshoot ended up booing him. While he admits it isn’t nice, he understands where they are coming from.

“Yeah, I think it gets more and more serious as you start to travel and feelings start to develop more. I think it just gets more real for everyone,” he explained.

Peter was in the same situation last year when he was competing for Hannah B’s heart.

While Peter ended up being in the final three and was the one who had sex with Hannah B in a windmill, he was sent home heartbroken. He was convinced Hannah would pick him to move ahead before being axed.

Their connection was clearly strong, as Hannah returned to the show to see if they still had a spark.

The Bachelor airs Monday and Wednesday this week at 8/7c on ABC.