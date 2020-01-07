Hannah Brown on The Bachelor: Fans are divided over her appearing for emotional talk

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Hannah Brown crashed Episode 1 of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Not only did she step out of the limo on day 1 as she went to give him his wings back, but she also appeared later in the episode, where she had a sex-themed date planned for the ladies.

Before the date could air on television, Hannah and Peter had an emotional conversation about their relationship backstage and it was a conversation that rattled Twitter.

Even Hannah shared her thoughts, revealing that her conversation with Peter was hard for her.

So that was not a blast at all. It was truly the hardest day—a day I was not looking forward to reliving. But thank you to those of you who have been so sweet and supportive tonight. ❤️ #thebachelor — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 7, 2020

And it didn’t take long for people to react, as no one had thought that their conversation would be so intense and revealing.

Hannah Brown on sending Peter home on her season: "My heart was very confused. I don't know what the f*** I was doing. I'm really f***ed up. … I question what I should have done." THIS CONVERSATION IS WAY MORE INTENSE AND REVEALING THAN I EXPECTED.#TheBachelor — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) January 7, 2020

During the conversation, Peter reacted to Hannah sending him home after their windmill date, where it was revealed that they had hooked up four times.

She admitted that she always wanted to keep Jed Wyatt, but the choice was between Peter and Tyler Cameron. And Peter put her on the spot, asking her if she ever considered reaching out to him after filming After The Final Rose.

She claims she did think about it but took it as a sign that he wanted to be The Bachelor since he hadn’t reached out to her either.

PETER WEBER TO HANNAH BROWN: "You asked Tyler out on the last episode…did it ever cross your mind to ask me instead?" ALL OF US: #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/Hnr9WV0AOe — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) January 7, 2020

Needless to say, viewers were split on the entire situation. Some people loved seeing Hannah back on their screens, fighting for Peter. While she didn’t say she wanted to come back on The Bachelor, she did send him the vibe that she wanted him for herself.

I know everyone is sooooo pissed that Hannah B is making an appearance but I’m definitely loving it sooo much. #HannahBrown #TheBachelor @hannahbrown — B matthews (@_BaileyMatthews) January 7, 2020

I will never stop rooting for @hannahbrown #TheBachelor — Jennifer Fowler (@Jennannfowler) January 7, 2020

I just keep thinking about how people are being so unfair to @hannahbrown after last night. Imagine having to have an emotional conversation like that on TV, on your birthday, ALL WHILE filming an extremely competitive & physically demanding show. #JusticeForHannahB #TheBachelor — Mary (@maryyyyrosee) January 7, 2020

I know this is unrealistic but I really want @hannahbrown and Peter to get back together 😭#TheBachelorABC — Steph Voytek (@StephVoytek) January 7, 2020

Others were not so happy to see Hannah back on the show. Some people called her selfish and toxic for even considering going on The Bachelor to talk to Peter and ruin his chances for a happy and fun date.

upolpular opinion: Peter is bleh and i’m tired of seeing Hannah Brown #TheBachelorABC — amie🦋 (@Amie_Morris13) January 7, 2020

Did anyone else feel that Hannah Brown showing up at the end & laying all that on Peter felt like that selfish loneliness where we really don’t want them but we don’t want them to be with anyone else? She’s lost & I felt sorry for her kinda He is torn up. JMHO #TheBachelor — 𝐸𝓁𝑒𝑔𝒶𝓃𝓉𝓁𝓎 𝒲𝒶𝓈𝓉𝑒𝒹 🎧🏒🍷 (@dnvrsangel) January 7, 2020

Hannah Brown is toxic — crust bucket (@abbeeznthetrap) January 7, 2020

Go away Hannah Brown. You had your chance #TheBachelor — Jovina (@joviflores77) January 7, 2020

The conversation will continue next week, so viewers will learn whether Hannah Brown comes back on the show or if she leaves Peter to find his future wife with the women on the show.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.