Home > Smallscreen

Hannah Brown on The Bachelor: Fans are divided over her appearing for emotional talk

By
7th January 2020 11:58 AM ET
Hannah Brown
Hannah Brown’s appearance on The Bachelor had mixed reviews. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Brown crashed Episode 1 of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Not only did she step out of the limo on day 1 as she went to give him his wings back, but she also appeared later in the episode, where she had a sex-themed date planned for the ladies.

Before the date could air on television, Hannah and Peter had an emotional conversation about their relationship backstage and it was a conversation that rattled Twitter.

Even Hannah shared her thoughts, revealing that her conversation with Peter was hard for her.

And it didn’t take long for people to react, as no one had thought that their conversation would be so intense and revealing.

During the conversation, Peter reacted to Hannah sending him home after their windmill date, where it was revealed that they had hooked up four times.

She admitted that she always wanted to keep Jed Wyatt, but the choice was between Peter and Tyler Cameron. And Peter put her on the spot, asking her if she ever considered reaching out to him after filming After The Final Rose.

She claims she did think about it but took it as a sign that he wanted to be The Bachelor since he hadn’t reached out to her either.

Needless to say, viewers were split on the entire situation. Some people loved seeing Hannah back on their screens, fighting for Peter. While she didn’t say she wanted to come back on The Bachelor, she did send him the vibe that she wanted him for herself.

Others were not so happy to see Hannah back on the show. Some people called her selfish and toxic for even considering going on The Bachelor to talk to Peter and ruin his chances for a happy and fun date.

The conversation will continue next week, so viewers will learn whether Hannah Brown comes back on the show or if she leaves Peter to find his future wife with the women on the show.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.