Does Hannah B have sex with Peter in the windmill? [Spoilers]

Hannah B is a controversial Bachelorette star. While some people question her way of finding love, others celebrate her for being openminded and fun. During tonight’s episode, Hannah will finally address Luke P’s comments that she shouldn’t be having sex with any of the guys if she wanted him to stick around.

That’s when Hannah B admits to having sex with someone in a windmill – twice!

While we’ve previously guessed that she had sex with Jed based on retweets from Reality Steve, he’s now revealing that it was Peter. That’s not to say she didn’t have sex with Jed, but it was Peter who was in the windmill with Hannah.

(MTA SPOILERS): In Monday's episode, you'll see that Peter is Windmill Sex guy. And there is a condom in the room that they joke about since he was the one that had it in the console of his car. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 13, 2019

Reality Steve’s tweets that it was Peter had people questioning whether it was correct. Answers will be revealed tonight during the episode, but people appear to have a hard time believing that Hannah and Peter hooked up in the windmill.

I’m not sure why I’m getting emailed about people not believing it’s Peter who had the windmill sex. I mean, I guess you can choose to believe whatever you want, but I’m not just making this up. It was Peter. You’ll see on Monday. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 13, 2019

Even though Jed had been people’s first guess, there was also a group of people thinking it was Tyler. Hannah B clearly has strong connections with the final four guys, except maybe Luke P, who fans expect will be booted tonight.

It wasn’t. It’s Peter, in the windmill, with the sex. https://t.co/D7RVICZkrH — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 13, 2019

Sex is something that people don’t really talk about on The Bachelorette, but all who have been on the show claim it happens. Hannah is just one of the Bachelorette stars who have no problem revealing what happens when the cameras aren’t around.

It will be interesting to see how the episode will play out and how the windmill scene will be edited. Peter’s ex-girlfriend has just spoken out about how he broke things off to go on The Bachelorette, and she had no idea he was contemplating going on the show to find a wife.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.