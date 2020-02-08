Captain Lee walks off stage at the Below Deck reunion amid cast clash

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

In a preview clip from the upcoming special, Captain Lee Rosbach storms off stage at the Below Deck reunion amid the cast clashing. After a season full of disgusting behavior, drama, a divided crew, and hook-ups gone wrong, getting the Below Deck cast together for a reunion was no easy task.

Kate Chastain, Ashton Pienaar, Rhylee Gerber, Kevin Dobson, Courtney Skippon, Brian de Saint Pern, Tanner Sterback, and Abbi Murphy join Captain Lee for a sit down with Andy Cohen. The group has a lot to talk about after the current season.

Based on newly released video footage, not a lot has changed since the crew left the Valor. They bring the drama that had fans hooked and outraged all at the same time this season.

Captain Lee walks off stage

The bad blood between the bros, Ashton, Kevin, Brian, and Tanner and the ladies, Kate, Rhylee, Courtney, and Simone, is still alive and well. There is no question fans can expect the men and women to go head to head during the talk with Andy.

At one point, after sitting and listening to the cast get salty with each other, Captain Lee pulls a page out of the Real Housewives book and storms off stage. He tells Andy that he needs a break, pulls off his mic, and while walking away, can be heard saying, “I’ve had enough of these dickheads.”

The moment leaves the cast stunned, and Andy wondering if Captain Lee is going to return or if he is done with the reunion special.

What pushes Captain Lee over the edge?

The clip splices together several conversations, or rather arguments, from the Below Deck reunion special. All the little snippets feature every single cast member mouthing off at someone.

Ashton goes after Captain Lee and Kate, Courtney lashes out at Kevin, Simone and Kate got at it again, and Abbi expresses her happiness over quitting.

Since there are so many drama-filled moments, it is hard to tell what exactly makes Captain Lee walk out. Perhaps all of the lies, aggression, horrific behavior, and attacking of each other become too much for the good captain.

Captain Lee can put up with a lot of crap. It is part of his job to deal with ridiculous people. So, whatever goes down must be good because he has a high threshold for stupidity.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out what causes Captain Lee to storm off the Below Deck reunion special. Part one of the two-part show begins on Monday, February 10.

Below Deck airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.