Below Deck reunion: Cast outfits and drink orders revealed

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Below Deck reunion details, including the outfits each cast member wore and drinks they ordered, are being revealed.

Fans have to wait over a week to see the Valor crew chat with Andy Cohen, but some aspects of the night the special was filmed have been leaked.

Captain Lee Rosbach, chef Kevin Dobson, bosun Ashton Pienaar, deckhands Brian de Saint Pern, Tanner Sterback, Rhylee Gerber, Abbi Murphy, chief stew Kate Chastain, as well as second stews Courtney Skippon and Simone Mashile were on hand to relive Season 7 of the hit Bravo show.

Below Deck cast outfits

There was no shortage of glitz and glamour among the group. Thanks to a preview clip from Bravo, fans can get a first look at what each cast member chose to wear to the big reunion.

Captain Lee kept it casual with distressed jeans and a nice suit jacket that he paired with snakeskin boots. The rest of the guys were slightly more decked out than the caption in suit jackets and slacks.

Kevin chose brick and gray for his color scheme, while both Brian and Tanner went with dark shades of blue. Ashton also wore blue, but he selected a royal, brighter blue for his suit.

Kate went full-on glam with a long gorgeous gold sequined one-shoulder gown. Simone chose a sophisticated black dress with a high slit and asymmetrical sleeves.

Rhylee went the fun route with a nude-hued, beaded wrap dress that was flirty. Courtney also opted for a wrap dress, but she chose a pink silk number. Last but not least, Abbi wore flowy red pants with a black bodysuit that featured fun cutouts on it.

The Below Deck Season 7 Reunion Looks Revealed! Do You Have A Favorite? 🤩 #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/Nxj8g81I3R — Randy Haas (@Randy_Haas) January 30, 2020

What was the Below Deck cast drinking?

The cast was catered to at the Below Deck reunion show. According to Bravo, the group had their choice of what to sip on during the show.

Brian and Caption Lee both went the vodka route. The deckhand had vodka with soda water and lime, while the captain drank a Grey Goose vodka on the rocks.

Kevin’s drink of choice was a whiskey with ginger ale and lime and Tanner kept it simple with a Budweiser.

Champagne was the big winner of the night. Kate, Simone, Rhylee, and Courtney all opted to have a glass of bubbly during the event.

Not everyone was drinking alcohol at the reunion. Ashton, who has been saying on social media he quit drinking, ordered lemon water. Abbi stuck to sparkling water with lime.

Below Deck reunion airs Monday, February 10 at 8/7c on Bravo.