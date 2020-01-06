Ashton Pienaar defends his bad behavior on Below Deck

Ashton Pienaar is defending his behavior on Below Deck, again. The bosun has been under fire for his disgusting, misogynist, drunken actions this season on the hit Bravo reality TV show.

On the Below Deck Season 7 After Show, Ashton addressed those coming after him for his behavior. He admits the show did not paint him in the best light at various times during the current season.

Below Deck 01/06/20 Sneak Peek: ‘Ashton Pienaar Is Ready to Fire Rhylee Gerber’ 🔥 #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/j6yIiOrCPI — Randy Haas (@Randy_Haas) January 6, 2020

However, Ashton insists he was true to himself. The 30-year-old used the example of him ranting to Chef Kevin Dobson, where he disgustingly expressed his sexual frustration.

He chalked the incident up to “guy talk” and explained he is a straight-up guy, as opposed to someone who keeps quiet.

“We’re just very blunt and open and honest about our feelings, and I’m sure many women are like that behind closed doors, too. I was just real and raw in that scenario. I think people out there need to be more real about themselves. Just because I said something, it doesn’t make me less of a person because you think it, and you just don’t say it. I’m one of those people that I’d rather be very straight up and honest with you and tell you the truth no matter how much it hurts you or how much of a prick you think I might be,” Ashton expressed.

Despite his recent apologies, it does not appear Ashton is ashamed of his actions on the current season of Below Deck. He goes on during the interview to call out Courtney Skippon, who has been vocally supporting those who do not approve of Ashton’s behavior.

He is upset she is taking the sides of those speaking negatively about him. Ashton claims she should know him better.

There is no question Ashton displayed horrible behavior on the current season of the Bravo show. The way he speaks about and to women, forcing Kate to kiss him twice and his violent actions, are only a few things that have fans hating on Ashton.

His dislike, as well as criticism of Rhylee Gerber also add to the list of reasons viewers are not a fan of the bosun.

Ashton Pienaar is setting the record straight on his bad behavior. He is not apologizing again for it but is instead defending his actions.

Do you agree or disagree with his remarks?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.