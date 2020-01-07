Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!
Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath returns to social media with a post about battling depression and suicidal thoughts
6th January 2020 9:00 PM ET
Olivia Plath has returned to social media following a hiatus she announced last month. Things haven’t been easy for the Welcome to Plathville star, something she addresses in her most recent Instagram post.
Things got intense for Olivia Plath when Welcome to Plathville began to air. She took criticism from every direction, and some of the comments were incredibly harsh.
Olivia revealed that she had battled depression and suicidal thoughts regarding things that have happened to her. There were no specifics given, but after the events over recent months, some believe it may have been recently.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been the Monday-est Monday ever over here 😂 But you know what? I’m not going to let it get me down. Life can throw a whole lot of crap in your path, but it’s up to you how you handle and respond to it. Trust me, I’ve been on the other side of the lens, battling depression and even suicidal thoughts over my circumstances and how people treated me. And if nothing else, my beach trip over New Years helped me put everything in focus. I have a beautiful life when I stop and realize it. Maybe everything hasn’t been picturesque, and maybe I’ve experienced my fair share of pain and heartbreak, but that doesn’t stop me from picking myself up, dusting off and pushing forwards. My journey, my story, my healing, my restoration is all up to me and how I choose to move forward. Laughing, smiling, enjoying the simple pleasures of life and loving hard on the people in my corner. So excited to turn a new page and make this the best year of my life yet ♥️
There was plenty of tension between Olivia Plath and her in-laws, Kim and Barry Plath. She is more worldly than the rest of the children. Her marriage to Ethan changed things, and her in-laws were concerned about her influence on the other children.
Olivia and Moriah Plath bonded, and on the season finale of Welcome to Plathville, she bought her sister-in-law a one-way ticket from Georgia to Minnesota.
Welcome to Plathville has not been canceled or renewed yet, but TLC viewers are hoping it will be back.
Olivia Plath has posted on social media and kept fans updated. When she announced her break back in December, she revealed that things from the show caused her stress.
Olivia was not expecting what happened when the show aired, and taking time for herself was necessary.
View this post on Instagram
Looking back to a year ago from today, i was grounded, i was miserable, i locked myself in my closet to drown out the noise of all the silence around me. i felt like nobody in the world could ever understand what it felt like to be that alone – not really abandoned, but nobody knew i was there in the first place. i felt so so lost. i hated where i was in life and made a resolution to change that. i wanted nothing more than to be far away, wild and free… and as the clock changed, i played my favorite song that i’ve loved since i secretly listened to it on the radio – ‘Road Less Traveled’ by Lauren Alaina – when it first came out in 2015. i was 12 and it was the first country song that stuck with me and would end up being one of the biggest things to hold on to when there was nothing else. i didn’t sleep at all that new year’s morning and i never would have guessed when i sat outside on top of my dads barn one year ago, watching the sun rise on new year’s day that one year later i’d be where i am today; one hell of a mess, enjoying life, making mistakes, falling down, getting back up, struggling more than i have before in my life, becoming a stronger girl, going through things i’ve seen others go through and i’ve said “if i ever had to do that i don’t think i could make it”. you never do know how strong you can be until being strong is the only choice you’ve got. i don’t want to turn to freedom like it’s gonna solve all my problems, it’s not, but god i’ll do anything for it, and to keep it. ⚓️🖤 This ones gotta be a good one.. no, not the girl in the picture up there😝(which is me btw) but the year.🤟🏼 This year is not going to be perfect, but it’s going to be perfectly awesome 🖤 i also can’t say how proud i am of Olivia and i will never be able to thank her enough. A huge role model for me and so many others. She’s one amazing strong women, 2 black hearts are better than 1🖤🖤i love you Olivia💜#faketatoos #strongwomen #familymattersmost #dreamscometrue
It appears both Olivia and Moriah Plath are still incredibly close. They may have even spent the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 together.
Olivia mentioned a beach getaway, and Moriah shared a photo talking about the new year while at a beach. These two have an incredible bond, and it was a huge point of contention on Welcome to Plathville.
Hopefully, Olivia Plath is doing better and will continue to share updates on her and Ethan moving forward.