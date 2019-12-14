Olivia Plath takes social media break following end of Welcome to Plathville

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Olivia Plath has announced a break from social media following the ending of Welcome to Plathville. She revealed she wouldn’t return until the new year, explaining that the last six weeks have been intense.

She is married to Ethan Plath, the oldest son in the Plath family featured on Welcome to Plathville. The show was a six-part series that aired on TLC following Counting On. It garnered mixed reviews, and with that, skyrocketed Olivia Plath to social media recognition.

On Instagram, Olivia Plath said, in part, “ I made many mistakes during the filming of the show (the first one being allowing myself to be manipulated into doing it), and I’m not afraid to own up to that.”

The photo she chose was of her with Moriah Plath, her sister-in-law, who she helped see more of the world.

While no one can know the real story behind what Welcome to Plathville showed, Olivia Plath insinuated some of the editings manipulated moments to be more dramatic than they were.

She got to see what the rest of the Plath family said about her, some of which wasn’t nice.

It has been speculated there is still a rift between Kim and Barry Plath and Olivia Plath. The finale of Welcome to Plathville was awkward because they celebrated a dinner for Moriah’s birthday, which was a surprise to her parents.

Ethan and Olivia planned it, and an announcement revealed Moriah would be flying to Minnesota to spend time with Barry’s parents. Olivia purchased a one-way ticket without consulting her in-laws.

At this point, TLC has not yet announced whether Welcome to Plathville will return for another season. Viewers are hoping there is more coming, but with Olivia Plath speaking out and taking a hiatus, that has raised some red flags.

Without her and the conflict between Kim and Barry, the show wouldn’t have as much appeal.

For now, Olivia Plath will remain off social media. She said good-bye today, promising to return in January.