Olivia Plath takes social media break following end of Welcome to Plathville
13th December 2019 10:16 PM ET
Olivia Plath has announced a break from social media following the ending of Welcome to Plathville. She revealed she wouldn’t return until the new year, explaining that the last six weeks have been intense.
She is married to Ethan Plath, the oldest son in the Plath family featured on Welcome to Plathville. The show was a six-part series that aired on TLC following Counting On. It garnered mixed reviews, and with that, skyrocketed Olivia Plath to social media recognition.
On Instagram, Olivia Plath said, in part, “ I made many mistakes during the filming of the show (the first one being allowing myself to be manipulated into doing it), and I’m not afraid to own up to that.”
The photo she chose was of her with Moriah Plath, her sister-in-law, who she helped see more of the world.
Just wanted to get on here real quick and let everyone know that I’m taking an Instagram break. I won’t be answering any DM’s, comments, or posting content until January. I’ve received so much hate on all of my platforms since our show aired, and while I know that is just part of being in this industry, I don’t need to be seeing that negativity and toxicity every day. I’m a strong person, not necessarily because I was born that way, but because life was hard and I learned to stand up for myself and others. Bullies and narcissists don’t phase me, and if I see someone I love being hurt or abused, it is not in my nature to stay silent. If this past year for you didn’t include getting married and moving 800 miles away, leaving your family behind, processing your childhood and re-discovering yourself, having your in-laws speak ill of you on national tv, and dealing with narcissistic behavior, emotional, psychological and spiritual abuse every day, then you can’t understand my story and don’t have a reason to tell me why I’m doing everything wrong. I’m hurt, and I’m young but I’m learning. Those three things are hard enough, and when displayed on TV they are even harder because you suddenly have a peanut gallery with you. I made many mistakes during the filming of the show (the first one being allowing myself to be manipulated into doing it), and I’m not afraid to own up to that. But until you’ve dealt with narcissist behavior, you have no idea how easy it is to freak out and react in an effort to protect yourself and those you love. To everyone who has been supportive, thank you. I know I will continue to grow and evolve as a person with your encouragement 🖤 I want to use my break from social media to love well on the people in my corner, and listen to their stories. I want to use the time I would’ve spent scrolling to diving deeper into and praying over who I am meant to be as a person. Cheers to the next month being full of growing, processing emotions, and embracing my story, however hard and imperfect and messy it is. Merriest Christmas to you all. 🎄
While no one can know the real story behind what Welcome to Plathville showed, Olivia Plath insinuated some of the editings manipulated moments to be more dramatic than they were.
She got to see what the rest of the Plath family said about her, some of which wasn’t nice.
It has been speculated there is still a rift between Kim and Barry Plath and Olivia Plath. The finale of Welcome to Plathville was awkward because they celebrated a dinner for Moriah’s birthday, which was a surprise to her parents.
Ethan and Olivia planned it, and an announcement revealed Moriah would be flying to Minnesota to spend time with Barry’s parents. Olivia purchased a one-way ticket without consulting her in-laws.
I left part of my heart in Minnesota this morning 💔😭 Moriah has been such a close sister and friend to me, and we’ve walked through more life crap together in the past few years then some friendships do in a lifetime. It’s pulled us closer, made us stronger, taught us how to be tougher in a hard world, and gentler in a precious friendship. We’ve walked through fire and found a solace in each other. She’s also the most fun and adventurous business partner I could’ve asked for, keeping me on my toes and reminding me to let loose and not get caught up on all the little details. They usually work out anyways 😉 I’m not gonna lie, I almost cried while buying her a one-way ticket to Minnesota because i knew that meant “goodbye”, but I’m BEYOND excited for this new chapter of her life where she discovers her significant place in this huge, beautiful world. ♥️ Moriah, I’m so proud of you!! 🤟🏼
At this point, TLC has not yet announced whether Welcome to Plathville will return for another season. Viewers are hoping there is more coming, but with Olivia Plath speaking out and taking a hiatus, that has raised some red flags.
Without her and the conflict between Kim and Barry, the show wouldn’t have as much appeal.
For now, Olivia Plath will remain off social media. She said good-bye today, promising to return in January.