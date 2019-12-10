Welcome to Plathville Season 2: Was the show renewed or canceled?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Welcome to Plathville is ending the six-episode order on TLC, and viewers are wondering if a second season is in the cards for the Plath family.

At this point, the fate of Welcome to Plathville is still up in the air. The network ordered six initial episodes to see how the audience would respond to the Plath family. Airing it behind Counting On was a smart move, and has introduced the Duggar fans to another family who is similar but also different.

TLC generally waits to announce another season of any of their shows. It could be weeks or even months before Welcome to Plathville fans get news about the fate of the show. Given the interest on social media, and the timeslot it aired in, the likelihood of a Season 2 renewal is good.

Kim and Barry Plath have nine children. They live on a huge farm in Georgia, and while two of the children are grown and married, the other seven remain with the family. Hosanna Plath is married and touring with her husband. The oldest son, Ethan Plath, is also married and his wife Olivia has been a big part of Welcome to Plathville.

Season 1 of Welcome to Plathville introduced the Plaths and gave viewers a taste of what kind of drama is possible for the family. With Olivia influencing Moriah and Micah, things could go south quickly. Kim and Barry were worldly people growing up, and they know what their children could be exposed to with a little help from their daughter-in-law.

Coming up is the Season 1 finale of Welcome to Plathville and currently, there is no decision one way or another if the show will be picked up for another season. Viewers are hoping there will be more to the story in the future, especially with Moriah’s rebellious ways.

The Welcome to Plathville Season 1 finale airs Tuesday, December 10 at 10/9c on TLC.