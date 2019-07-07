Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood is out of jail following domestic violence arrest

Amber Portwood, Teen Mom OG star, was arrested, booked and sent to jail on a Grade 6 domestic violence battery charge in the early hours of Friday morning. Her live-in boyfriend and baby daddy, Andrew Glennon, alleges that she attacked him while holding their one-year-old son, James.

According to The Ashley and records obtained by the site, Amber has bonded out and has left jail. As of now, she’s back home, though neither she nor Andrew have spoken out about the arrest. The state of their relationship is unclear at the moment.

The reality star spent around 24 hours locked up before bonding out.

Amber will appear before a judge at 8:30am tomorrow, July 8.

This is the second time that Amber has faced charges due to domestic violence. The first time was with ex and father of her daughter, Leah, Gary Shirley. In this instance, Amber’s assault on Gary was caught by the Teen Mom cameras.

It’s unknown if this current assault was filmed or if the Teen Mom OG cameras were there to capture the assault.

Thus far, the only person to speak out has been former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans, who took the time to rub salt into the wound via social media.

