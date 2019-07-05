Amber Portwood arrested: Teen Mom OG star arrested for domestic battery

Amber Portwood has reportedly been arrested. The Teen Mom OG star is said to have been taken into custody in Indianapolis, which is where she lives with Andrew Glennon. She was arrested just before 6 am on Friday.

Portwood was arrested for domestic battery, but as per protocol, the police can’t say who the alleged victim is.

TMZ reports that Amber is still in custody. It’s currently unknown what happened prior to the incident, the arrest, and whether Andrew is somehow involved in the altercation.

Amber and Andrew share little James, who just turned 1. She also has Leah, who lives with Gary Shirley. It was her pregnancy journey with Leah that got her a spot on 16 & Pregnant and later, Teen Mom OG.

Amber is no stranger to the legal system. She served 17 months before bars in 2012 for violating her probation in a drug possession case. Rather than go to rehab and get professional help, Portwood chose to spend time in prison. She would get clean but has struggled with depression since her release.

On Teen Mom OG, she recently opened up about having postpartum depression. MTV recently aired a new episode where Amber announced that she could be pregnant. She was 5 days late on her period.

While she and Andrew were excited about the news, her family questioned whether this was indeed the right decision for her.

She has also talked about getting married to Andrew. At the present time, Andrew hasn’t released a statement about the arrest.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.