Jenelle Evans takes a jab at Amber Portwood on social media over recent arrest

Jenelle Evans has a rather contentious relationship with most of the other Teen Mom cast members and her relationship with Amber Portwood is no different.

The reality stars have duked it out over social media, with Amber recently yelling at Jenelle on an Instagram Live event, telling her to get out of her relationship with husband, David Eason.

Jenelle has had her fair share of legal troubles, and just regained custody of her kids after being thoroughly vetted by CPS for concerns about her husband, David. But that doesn’t mean Jenelle can’t give a little, “I told you so,” to her fellow Teen Mom cast member.

All I have to say is at least I learn from my past mistakes. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 5, 2019

“All I have to say is at least I learn from my past mistakes,” Jenelle wrote, referring to the fact that Amber Portwood has been sent to jail more than once over domestic violence charges.

Fans weren’t having her diss, though.

“You really shouldn’t even open your trap in any of these cases. You just got your kids back after losing them…,” one wrote.

“Bet you Andrew [Amber’s boyfriend] chooses to take care of his kid instead of going back into a violent relationship though!” another chimed in.

Yikes. Probably not the best move, Jenelle.

Teen Mom airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.