Teen Mom OG newbie Cory Wharton says ‘the door is open’ to reconciling with Cheyenne Floyd then spills the beans on her boyfriend

Teen Mom OG is back in three weeks and when the MTV series returns, fans will get to meet Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd. The two share a little girl together and while things may be a little unconventional, their story may tug at the hearts of some viewers.

Cory Wharton talked to The Domenick Nati Show and explained the dynamic between himself and Cheyenne Floyd. The trailer for the new season of Teen Mom OG was released and it looks like there is a lot to explain when it comes to this pair.

When asked about Cheyenne’s boyfriend and whether or not he gets along with him, Cory Wharton was happy to spill the tea. Floyd is dating a man named Zack.

Cory confirmed that Zack is not a reality star so Teen Mom OG had no way to know about him beforehand. Wharton says they get along okay, which means that co-parenting should be easy for the two.

There have been some questions swirling about why Cheyenne Floyd didn’t immediately tell Cory Wharton about the pregnancy. While it is true that he wasn’t around for the pregnancy, he understands how it all went down. He even cleared up that rumor about not knowing, saying that he did know but they just didn’t think the kid was his.

Floyd and Wharton hooked up only once and she was actively seeing someone else so when she turned up pregnant. The likelihood that the baby was his was slim but here we are.

Surprise! It only takes one time to conceive a baby. Cory joked about using protection but quickly said he isn’t even mad about it. He has been showing off his little girl on social media and appears to be an incredibly doting dad.

During the interview, Cory was asked about whether he would get back with Cheyenne or not. His response was shocking because he mentioned the door always being open. They share a child together which will keep them in each other’s lives for years to come.

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton were never actually in a relationship, which makes their story more unique. As viewers gear up for another season of Teen Mom OG, adding Wharton and Floyd is something that has piqued interest.

Teen Mom OG begins airing October 1 at 9/8c on MTV.