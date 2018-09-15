Teen Mom OG exclusive: Cory Wharton admits ‘we can’t compete with Sarah Palin’, talks about Bristol Palin feud

Teen Mom OG is back with a brand new season on October 1 and two new faces will be joining the girls for some MTV fun. Rumors swirled months ago that Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd would be headed over to the Teen Mom franchise but it was only recently confirmed.

It has been several months since Teen Mom OG fans heard the whispers about Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd filming with MTV. Both are reality stars and have worked with the network before so naturally, it was assumed their roles within the franchise would be announced in a timely manner.

Cory Wharton talked with the Domenick Nati Show and explained how things went down when it came to the announcement he was joining the Teen Mom OG family with his daughter’s mother, Cheyenne Floyd.

Initially, it was reported that he was feeling some type of way about the way Bristol Palin was announced as a new cast member and Cheyenne wasn’t mentioned. Especially since Cheyenne’s casting news was rumored long before Bristol signed on.

Of course, Bristol Palin confirming her part in the new season completely overshadowed the news that Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton were also a part of the new show. Having someone high-profile like Sarah Palin dropping in is going to be ratings gold, something Wharton acknowledged as well.

It turns out there’s no bad blood between Cory Wharton and Bristol Palin, as he mentioned several times in the interview with Domenick Nati. He even admitted that initially, Cory didn’t know that Bristol was Sarah Palin’s daughter.

Cory kept throwing blame on the network, making us wonder if MTV will be upset when they hear the interview. He did complain that it would have been nice for the network to communicate with them and let them know what was going on.

While he hasn’t met the former VP candidate, he did say that we can expect to see her on Teen Mom OG this season. “That’s network gold right there,” he exclaimed.

Corey did confirm that there was some upset over Bristol joining Teen Mom OG. He said they were “questioning things because we were filming a good month or two before she even started to film. So it was strange that she was getting promoted before us.”

During the interview, Cory Wharton did say he has some tough political questions for the former vice presidential candidate. While he didn’t disclose what they would be, it would be interesting to see how she responded when pressed for answers by someone from the Teen Mom OG cast.

It will take some time for Teen Mom OG fans to get to know Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd, but they may be able to reach more viewers. Walking into a cast that has been together for several seasons didn’t appear to phase them. Sharing their journey is what they are paid to do.

Teen Mom OG begins airing Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.