Teen Mom OG is headed back to MTV with a brand new season. After everything that went down earlier this year, fans are interested to see how things will play out as one original girl is gone and two more have been added.

When does Teen Mom OG premiere?

MTV will be welcoming Teen Mom OG back to the network on October 1. It is going to fall back into the comfortable Monday night slot that has historically done well for it, replacing Teen Mom 2 as Season 8 has ended.

Who won’t be returning?

Farrah Abraham was given the boot from Teen Mom OG earlier this year. The other girls were fine going on without her, especially since some of them allegedly had issues with her being a part of the adult industry.

It looks like Farrah Abraham has moved on and is working on making enemies in other reality stars as well. She beefed with Drita D’Avanzo over the summer, something that made headlines for weeks.

Bristol Palin is one of the new girls

It was announced a few weeks ago that Bristol Palin would be joining the Teen Mom OG family. This wasn’t too shocking being that she was a teen mom and lives a high-profile life as the daughter of Sarah Palin.

Her life is complicated and she has more than one child thrown into the mix. As Bristol Palin navigates this chapter in her life, Teen Mom OG fans are along for the ride.

Cheyenne Floyd is the second addition to Teen Mom OG

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Cheyenne Floyd would also be joining Teen Mom OG. This rumor swirled a few months back, but no confirmation was ever given. Now, she has spoken out about her new gig and confirmed her story will be told.

There has been some pushback about the casting of Cheyenne Floyd. She was not a teen mom when she welcomed her daughter. That is the premise of the show and some fans aren’t buying it.

She has promised that her entire told will be told, including how her daughter was conceived, and the medical diagnosis they have been dealing with. Apparently, there is a non-profit that Cheyenne and her baby daddy, Cory Wharton are starting.

In just a few weeks Teen Mom OG will be back on MTV. With all of the changes, there is bound to be some drama and tears.

Teen Mom OG will begin airing Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV starting October 1.