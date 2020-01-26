Kate Beckinsale partied the night away last night with her third Hollywood party in a row

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Kate Beckinsale has been extremely busy on the Hollywood party circuit this awards season, and this weekend has been no different. Last night saw her out partying for a third night in a row. Good for her!

Saturday night, she was out late on the town with friends in Los Angeles after a pre-Grammy party. She appeared to be having the time of her life, laughing and joking with friends.

She looked delighted as she wrapped an arm around a female friend and also chatted with a younger male pal.

The 46-year-old actress showed no sign of slowing down as she and a group of pals piled into a car at the end of the night. Considering they all still seemed in high spirits, it’s possible they were continuing on with the party at a different location.

As always, Kate looked sensational, donning a black lace top with skintight leather pants. She accessorized with some black boots and a faux fur jacket, and brunette locks were pulled back into a ponytail.

Kate Beckinsale parties Friday night too

Kate was partying the previous night, too, at the JAJA Tequila Party For No Reason event, also in Beverly Hills. This time she was partying with the likes of Kim Kardashian’s socialite friends, Larsa Pippen and Jonathan Cheban.

Whereas Jonathan “Food God” Cheban kept his dress casual, Larsa Pippen and Kate both turned heads with their black jumpsuits. Pippen posted a pic of her outfit on Instagram before attending the party.

Kate, usually a prolific Instagrammer herself, has not yet posted any pictures of Friday or Saturday nights partying. However, we can assure you she was absolutely killing it with yet another jumpsuit, her third in the past week.

She had on another sheer lace strapless jumpsuit with a faux feathered jacket, possibly the same one as the next night. Her brunette locks were once again tied back in a cute ponytail.

Kate was, of course, out Thursday night as well when she attended the Spotify Hosts Best New Artist party, where she once again rocked a black jumpsuit. She posted a cheeky video to Instagram of herself and pal Jonathan Voluck dancing, where her friend pretended to bury his face in her cleavage.

No Tequila for Kate

If you were worried that Kate might have been abusing her liver at all these parties, then fear not. The Van Helsing actress doesn’t actually drink alcohol.

She revealed the news at the end of last year to Women’s Health for their new January and February cover. Kate doesn’t drink either alcohol or coffee, preferring to avoid most stimulants.

“I think some people’s systems are just a bit sensitive to things,” she explained. “If you told me you had nausea yesterday, I might start throwing up myself. If I ate too much dark chocolate, it would be like someone else taking cocaine.”

Kate likes to keep herself fit. She visits the gym six times a week and partakes in activities as diverse as yoga and trampolining. She has spoken about how she needs to exercise to keep away stress: “I kind of have to think of myself as a horse or something — time for a run around the paddock,” she said.