Kate Beckinsale dazzled everybody on the red carpet with two beautiful jumpsuits this week at two Hollywood events

Kate Beckinsale always manages to look stunning when on the red carpet, and this week was no exception. Two Hollywood events in the past week saw the Underworld star absolutely rocking a couple of beautiful jumpsuits.

Kate Beckinsale’s first outfit

On Thursday evening (January 23rd), the drop-dead gorgeous 46-year-old was at the Spotify’s Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios in Los Angeles, where she wore a sheer black jumpsuit. The one-piece outfit was completely sheer and had lines running vertically along the length of the suit, and it was covered in sequins.

The skintight fabric perfectly clung onto her figure. A plunging neckline on the bodice revealed quite a lot of cleavage. Large ruffles on the shoulders framed her face perfectly. She finished the outfit off with black satin ankle-strap sandals and massive diamond earrings.

Kate posted a boomerang video of herself to Instagram in the outfit shortly after the party. In the video, she’s dancing with her friend Jonathan Voluck who cheekily pretended to put his face in her cleavage.

Kate wrote, “@jsauluck is my best choice in all things except marriage and dance partner height” to accompany the video in a dig at her friend’s diminutive stature.

Jonathan Voluck often appears on Kate’s Instagram feed, but apparently don’t seem to have a romantic connection and are just good pals.

Outfit number two for Kate

Now we come to last Saturday’s 2020 Producers Guild Awards at the Hollywood Palladium also in LA, where Kate, again, looked terrific in another jumpsuit. This one was a golden Zuhair Murad outfit. It was also skintight and completely sheer, and it also featured a plunging neckline.

It was covered in shiny crystals and sequins. The sleeves had the look of a cutout cape being draped over her shoulders, but unusually for this type of outfit were attached to the waist. The tight pants had flares at the end, and a sparkly belt at the top.

Finally, the whole thing was covered entirely top to bottom in sequins and sparkly crystals. Kate finished it all off with a smoldering brown smoky eye along with a glossy pink lip.

Kate posted a picture to Instagram and showed her usual brilliant social media wit and self-deprecating humor when she wrote, “how the night went A-Z also slight joggers’s nipple from the beading(not pictured).”

I think we can all agree Kate Beckinsale certainly knows how to rock the jumpsuit look as she looked stunningly beautiful in both outfits.

But Kate’s cats always steal the show

We all know the real stars of Kate’s Instagram feed are her two Persian pet cats 2-year-old Willow and 12-year-old Clive, who does a fantastic grumpy cat impression. And we were treated to another hilarious cat video last night.

Willow was posted last night singing along to Britney Spear’s Oops!… I Did It Again, albeit with a little help from the Van Helsing actress who was moving the cat’s jaw up and down with her hand. Awww.

Kate wrote on the post “#WillowSings Considering requests -just bear in mind Busta Rhymes a little hard on the chops.”

Please, Kate, give us more of Willow and Clive.