Juice WRLD death: Oxycodone and codeine found in rapper’s system

An official cause of death has been released for rapper Juice WRLD, real name Jared Higgins, who died last month in Chicago. The rapper appeared to suffer a seizure at Chicago Midway International Airport and later passed away in a nearby hospital. He was 21-years-old.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled the death an “accident.” In a statement, the office wrote, “Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity. The manner of death is accident.”

On December 8, the day Juice WRLD passed away, Chicago police were called to Midway Airport to assist federal authorities. A police statement said: “in regards to a private jet arriving at the airport which contained a large amount of narcotics.”

Juice WRLD and his traveling companions had two luggage carts that were searched by authorities. They allegedly found 41 bags of marijuana, six prescription bottles of suspected liquid codeine, and three firearms. All of the passengers denied ownership of the bags.

Juice WRLD was temporarily revived at the airport when a Homeland Security officer administered an opioid antidote known as Narcan; however, he later died in hospital.

Juice had addressed addiction and drug abuse in his music. The 2018 single Lean With Me centered on his abuse of the drink Lean, which includes codeine cough syrup.

The rapper made quite an impact on the music business during his lifetime; his biggest hit was Lucid Dreams, released in 2018, it reached the number 2 spot in the charts. He collaborated with other artists such as Lil Yachty and Travis Scott.

Just last week, Eminem released a collaboration he had done with Juice WRLD on the single Godzilla. Juice features in the chorus.

Fans were struck by several spooky coincidences that occurred before Juice’s death.

For example, there was a tweet by the rapper saying he wanted to be famous for a couple of years and then fake his own death. Later in his 2018 single Legend, one of the lyrics predicts his death at age 21 “what’s the 27 Club? We ain’t making it past 21,” he rapped.

My goal is to get overly famous, shine for a couple years..then fake my death ⚰ — . (@JuiceWorlddd) April 25, 2017

Rest in peace, Juice.