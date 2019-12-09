Juice Wrld’s fake death tweet, the Lucid Dream Challenge and Legends lyrics: Eerie foreshadowings of rapper’s death

Juice Wrld, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, died yesterday after suffering an alleged seizure while walking through Chicago’s Midway international airport. The 21-year-old was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the seizure is currently unknown.

Fans were left devastated by his death and tributes soon came flooding in.

Juicewrld will definitely be missed. That man really had hits that people hurting could relate to. — Nonso (@Kessiedoll) December 9, 2019

Many people, however, have noticed several spooky and ominous coincidences that occurred over the last couple of years, which some believe predicted his death. These included a prophetic tweet, a creepy YouTube video, and a future predicting song lyric.

The rapper, singer, and songwriter posted a tweet in 2017 where he stated his goal was to get “overly famous, shine for a couple of years,” and then fake his own death.

My goal is to get overly famous, shine for a couple years..then fake my death ⚰ — . (@JuiceWorlddd) April 25, 2017

Many folks have since responded to this tweet with acclamations of hope that this might have been the case.

For the love of all that is holy i pray to God this is all fake and he really is just faking it. — ‼Chocolate Queen Alicia‼ (@alicia_is_horny) December 8, 2019

PLEASE JUICE. PLEASE MAKE THIS TWEET A REALITY. WE WON'T BE MAD. WE JUST DON'T WANT YOU GONE :(( — NRG Vrax (@Vraxooo) December 8, 2019

Another spooky coincidence is a lyric from his 2018 single Legends, where he appears to predict his own death at 21. In the song, he mentions the infamous 27 Club, which refers to musical artists who died aged 27. Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, and Amy Winehouse are some of the legends who made it into this macabre club.

“What’s the 27 Club? We ain’t making it past 21,” Juice Wrld raps in Legends.

The coincidences didn’t end there. Tik Tok, the social media platform, uploaded a video to YouTube earlier this year featuring people dancing to a Juice Wrld song before faking seizures.

The Lucid Dreams challenge involved people being videoed while dancing to Juice Wrld’s 2018 single of the same name. When the music jumped, the dancers were to fake having a seizure.

People were today posting comments on how spooky and wrong this challenge now appears. “This did NOT age well. it’s actually scary how he died from a seizure after all this,” said one commenter.

The Chicago born rapper is best known for the singles Lucid Dreams and All Girls Are The Same. He received nominations at the MTV Music Video Awards 2018 and BET Hip Hop Awards 2018. He won Top New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in 2019.

