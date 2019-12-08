Juice Wrld dead: Rapper suffered seizure just days after turning 21

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Rapper Juice Wrld reportedly passed away early this Sunday morning after suffering a seizure. His passing came as a shock to fans as the rapper just turned 21.

While coping with the shock of his sudden passing, friends and fans of Juice Wrld are using social media to remember him.

What happened to Juice Wrld?

TMZ reports that Jarad Anthony Higgins, best known as Juice Wrld, suffered from a seizure early Sunday morning after landing in Chicago’s Midway airport. According to witnesses, the rapper’s seizure happened while he was walking through the airport.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Juice Wrld was bleeding from the mouth but still conscious when they got there and transported him to a hospital. However, Higgins was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The cause of death is unclear at this time.

Juice Wrld’s last post on Instagram was in celebration of his birthday. The rapper had only just turned 21 on December 2 before his passing.

Fans and friends are taking to their own social media pages to remember Juice Wrld as they mourn the shocking news.

Remembering Juice Wrld

Juice Wrld’s musical career had just started taking off, but the rapper made his impact on many fans and fellow musicians. In 2018, he released his biggest single, Lucid Dreams. Although Lucid Dreams didn’t make it to number one, it still sat near the top in second place.

Juice Wrld made music with many other rappers as well, such as Lil Yachty and Travis Scott. Juice Wrld featured on Travis Scott’s AstroWorld album and on Lil Yachty’s Nuthin’ 2 Prove album. Lil Yachty was also featured on the remix of Juice Wrld’s All Girls Are the Same.

Many musicians who knew Juice Wrld are expressing their shock at his loss, but fans are in disbelief as well. Many people can’t believe the Juice Wrld is really gone so quickly after just turning 21. Others think this may have been foretold by Juice Wrld himself.

Quite a few fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Juice Wrld’s song Legends. In the song, the rapper says “What’s the 27 Club? We ain’t making it past 21,” which has a lot of fans thinking there’s something more to his death than meets the eye.

I think it's WAY TOO IRONIC that Juice World said this a while ago and now he died at 21!!!!! This is too weird pic.twitter.com/NGnU2593P2 — meg🧜🏻‍♀️ (@megannnsh) December 8, 2019

However, with the cause of death unclear at this time, others think it may be best to leave the conspiracy theories alone. In the eyes of many people, the theories are in poor taste and are more insensitive than thought-provoking.

Rest in peace, Juice Wrld.