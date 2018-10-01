John David Duggar shares intimate photo with Abbie Grace Burnett sparking criticism

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett announced their courtship over the summer. After only a month, the two decided to get engaged and begin planning their life together.

There has been a lot of talk about this particular courtship between John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. Because he is the second eldest Duggar son, there has been a lot of talk about courtship rules not applying to him.

On Instagram, there was a photo posted of the couple while they were lovingly being more handsy than expected, especially since one of them is a Duggar. This has drawn a lot of attention from Duggar critics who have been quick to point out that John David Duggar doesn’t have to play by the same rules his sisters did while they were courting.

Over the last five years, several of the Duggar siblings have been married off and have started families of their own. John David and Jana Duggar have been talked about a lot because they are the eldest unmarried siblings in the home. Now that he has met Abbie Grace Burnett, the focus has been on his twin sister.

With the scandals the family has dealt with, seeing John David Duggar being frisky with Abbie Grace Burnett has put a bad taste in the mouths of critics. Why is it okay for the male child to be handsy with his girlfriend but the girls had to make sure to keep a healthy distance while being heavily chaperoned on their outings?

The upcoming wedding has been talked about a lot and they are expected to tie the knot sooner rather than later. John David Duggar has mentioned wanting a family and it is suspected that Abbie Grace Burnett will follow with tradition and end up pregnant following the wedding.

It wouldn’t be shocking to find out these two have been closer than the other Duggar siblings and their husbands or wives during the courtship period. John David Duggar has waited a long time to settle down and now that marriage is inevitable, they are definitely touching and possibly have unchaperoned dates.

Moving forward, fans and critics are interested to see what else the couple will display and how many more courtship rules will be thrown out the window. John David is obviously held to lower standards, something that is gaining a lot of attention.

Are the Duggar boys given fewer rules or is this just something that is happening because John David Duggar is older and obviously is moving toward a marriage? The courtship should be chronicled on Counting On, giving more insight to the dynamic that is happening between Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett.

Counting On airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.