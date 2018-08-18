John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s wedding registry revealed: When are they tying the knot?

John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are getting married. Their engagement was announced almost a month ago and now, fans want to know about when they are planning to make it all official.

Like his siblings before him, John David Duggar has set up a wedding registry. The Duggar family has done this in the past, most of the time using a random date that is not actually when they plan to wed.

The registry is from Bed, Bath & Beyond, listing both John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett on it with their names. Aside from that bit of confirmation, the date is listed as January 19, 2018. This is exactly one week before the Duggar son’s birthday.

Generally, the wedding registry date holds some significance. Some are speculating it may have been the first time the two met, though that has not been confirmed. In the past, the Duggar children have used their own birthdays and most recently, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson picked a date six months in advance of their actual wedding.

There has been a lot of anticipation for John David Duggar to get married, especially because both him and twin sister, Jana Duggar, are older than several of their already-married siblings. In fact, many of them have more than one child as well.

Now here’s where we do a bit of speculation based on previous Duggar weddings. Registries have been found for other Duggar siblings but the wedding dates listed on them have always been months past the date when they actually got married.

If the 19th is the correct day of the month, the likely bet would be an October wedding. That is completely possible given that both John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett moved through the courting stage almost immediately and became engaged.

A wedding is definitely in the works, but the date is more mysterious than ever. John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett will be joining as one and Counting On fans are waiting for it to happen.

Counting On airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.