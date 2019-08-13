Jinger Duggar reveals Felicity may play soccer and fans are here for it

Jinger Duggar has been dubbed the rebel among fans of the family. She has always been edgier than her sisters when it came to appearances, but she also made sure to follow the rules set by her parents while living at home.

Since marrying Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar has come out of her shell. From wearing pants to dying her hair blonde, there have been no boundaries untouched.

Jinger has upgraded her style with her move to California. Things have been going well for her, and it shows all the way around.

Recently, Jinger Duggar posted a photo of Felicity in a soccer goal. Jeremy Vuolo took his girls to a soccer match. He was a big player in college and ended up finding out ministry was where he was called to be.

Jeremy’s soccer days in college caused a lot of contention among viewers. He was questioned about his antics and drinking, leading many to wonder if he would be any good for Jinger Duggar.

Now, followers are wondering if Jinger Duggar is going to raise Felicity on a little more liberal leash.

She grew up with many rules to follow, some of which included no dancing and no watching television. There was a lot that the Duggars weren’t exposed to while they were being brought up.

Since moving away from the Duggar compound, Jinger has let loose. While it is clear she is still very much in line with her faith; there is a little bit of relaxation happening where rules are concerned.

Fans have appreciated her more modern take on things, including allowing her daughter to crawl around and explore a soccer field.

Whether Jinger Duggar will allow her daughter to play sports remains to be seen, but it looks like she would be open to it should Felicity want to follow in her daddy’s footsteps.

There is still time to decide what the right course of action is, but fans are here for Jinger, allowing her daughter more freedom than she received.