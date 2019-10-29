Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo went to Kanye West’s Sunday Service and fans are shook

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo moved to California this past summer. They have embraced their new life, enjoying the West Coast for all it has to offer.

The move was primarily for Jeremy Vuolo and seminary school, though there have been rumblings that Jinger Duggar has always wanted to be a part of Hollywood. They walked their first red carpet shortly after making their move, and now, they are doing even more things.

Over the weekend, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo attended Kanye West’s Sunday Service. It required tickets and several A-list celebrities and other reality stars attend. This is a Counting On meets Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and it has reality television fans shook.

There has been a lot of talk about Kanye West and the direction he has taken his life in recent months. Of course, Jeremy Vuolo took the time to address some of the things being said about him and Jinger Duggar attending the event and his new music. The couple did listen to West’s new album as well, something that took some Counting On fans by surprise.

Jeremy Vuolo talked about Kanye West and the life he had before being born again as a Christian. This is something that is very near to his heart and Jinger Duggar’s heart. They both are very rooted in their love for Christ and have talked in-depth about what he has done for them. Vuolo has a sinner’s past as well, so recognizing West’s changes is something that he likely connects with.

Attending Kanye West’s Sunday Service was a little out there for Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar. Fans were shocked to learn where they had been, especially because he is so mainstream and secular, something that the Duggar family was never allowed to listen to. Vuolo appears to believe in the new and improved West, and if he is in, fans will likely follow suit.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.