Jinger Duggar is morphing into a California girl and fans are here for it

Jinger Duggar is one of the most talked-about out of all Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children. She is not only the most worldly, but she is also the most relatable for many viewers.

Since moving to California, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have embraced the lifestyle. They have sat in juice bars with flights of juice enjoying conversation with friends, walked the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and even hit up plenty of coffee shops.

Jeremy Vuolo shared a new photo of Jinger Duggar on Instagram. She is sporting a tanned body, much lighter hair, and more trendy clothing. Her style and overall appearance have changed, becoming more hipster-like as time moves on.

The relationship between Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo has been on display for a few years now. There was controversy in the beginning because he had a wild past, with some talking about his previous relationships quite a bit. They married in November 2016 and will be celebrating three years of marriage next month. A lot has changed since then, and there are many more changes ahead.

Mutual adoration is something both have proved to viewers and followers. Jeremy Vuolo praises Jinger Duggar often, and she does the same. Both dote on their daughter Felicity as well. Their social media posts are always positive, something that garners a lot of attention from their followers.

As the new season of Counting On airs, viewers are getting an inside look at their move to California. Jinger Duggar recently discussed wearing pants with her mom, Michelle Duggar, It has been addressed a lot in the media, and they finally spoke about it. There is no tension between them, and now, all the speculation can stop.

Jinger Duggar is giving off all the California girl vibes. She is transitioning from a small-town girl to a big city girl flawlessly.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.