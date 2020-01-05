Jill Duggar shares new contact information for post office box, gets slammed as a ‘grifter’

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard revealed they have secured a post office box for fans to sent mail or any other things they are inclined to send.

After the last two weeks of startling revelations from Dillard about the relationship with Jill Duggar’s parents, this move isn’t sitting well with some followers. Is the family using their fame to solicit gifts and money from their overly-devoted fans?

One follower called the couple grifters following Jill Duggar’s Instagram post announcing their post office box. This isn’t the first time the couple has been called out for asking for money, so some fans are skeptical about the purpose.

With everything that has gone on and the knowledge that Jill Duggar’s relationship with her mom and dad may be fractured, there is speculation that they may be in financial trouble.

Derick Dillard revealed that Jim Bob Duggar is the man who handles all of the TLC money and according to the former reality star, the children don’t see their fair share.

Announcing the post office box on Instagram may be another step in something bigger. Jill Duggar has remained silent on the most recent claims from Derick Dillard, but she did back him up when it came down to what happened between them and Counting On. She reinforced her husband’s claims that the couple chose to walk away and that the network did not fire them despite speculation that they did.

The reaction on the Instagram post was mixed. There were critics and fans alike, some coming to the couple’s defense after they were called grifters. Several reality stars open up post office boxes for fans to send them letters and items, so this move wasn’t completely out of the blue.

For the most part, Jill has remained silent as her husband Derick spills the Duggar family tea. She broke her silence to share their mailing address after over a week of silence.

What will happen next for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?