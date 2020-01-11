Jill Duggar shares date night photo with Derick Dillard amid rumored tension with her parents

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard shared a date night amid all of the drama going on in their lives. She shared the photos of her and her husband, along with the food they chose to eat and a friend they visited.

Again, Jill Duggar gave her mother-in-law a shoutout for watching the kids so that she could enjoy time alone with her husband. She appears to be closer to Derick Dillard’s mom at this point.

The revelation made that she needs permission to be in her childhood home from her father, Jim Bob Duggar was shocking to fans.

Counting On is no longer a part of Jill Duggar or Derick Dillard’s life. The two admitted they walked away from the show, and in the last several weeks, more information about what happens behind the scenes has been revealed. Dillard claims the Duggar children aren’t paid for filming and suggested they get their own show and ditch the current show because it is under Jim Bob Duggar’s thumb.

Staying home and raising her boys has kept Jill Duggar busy. Derick Dillard is currently attending law school and hit the halfway mark around Christmas. While some days are tough for the former reality star, she continues to push through — even when she is on the struggle bus. Taking time for a date night is important, and Jill makes attempts to reconnect with her husband frequently.

As Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard navigate the upcoming year, they have a lot to consider. The recent events and truth bombs dropped on social media have caused quite a buzz on social media. Derick isn’t afraid to stand up for what he believes, even if no one else is standing in his corner. Jill will have to figure out where her path will lead as she remains by her husband’s side.